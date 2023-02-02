Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have made their return

Nintendo has brought back Game Vouchers for players that have a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Game Vouchers are a way for players to get a number of select digital copies of games at a discounted price. Those that are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online will have the ability to get a Game Coucher through the My Nintendo Store dropdown. A yearly subscription costs $20 USD or can be purchased for three months for $8 USD.

This announcement was initially announced early on the Nintendo YouTube channel but was quickly deleted and later confirmed on Twitter.

Paid #NintendoSwitchOnline members can buy a pair of #NintendoSwitch Game Vouchers and redeem each one for a digital game in the voucher catalog to score savings!



Titles such as #Splatoon3, #PokémonScarletViolet, and more are included!



Learn more: https://t.co/Rb4JpzgotN pic.twitter.com/EUBIGjpiHp — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 1, 2023

The Game Vouchers come in a pair and cost $99.98 in the Nintendo Store. Instead of a physical card, the voucher comes as a direct digital download.

According to Nintendo, there can be up to eight Game Vouchers per account and are redeemable for 12 months from the date of purchase. This means vouchers can be used months apart instead of all at once.

Only digital versions of games are able to be redeemed for Game Vouchers. There is a voucher catalog on the website which showcases the 71 different titles available.

From Pokemon Scarlet to Mario Kart 8, there are various different games to choose from. As games are released Nintendo will be adding more titles to the catalog including upcoming releases. By purchasing the vouchers the user not only saves money but will also receive My Nintendo Gold Points worth 5% of the total paid amount on top of a potential 500 Gold Points at the time of purchase.