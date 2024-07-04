Nintendo isn’t repairing Wii U anymore because it ran out of parts

Nintendo no longer repairs Wii U consoles because, according to its official Japanese X (formerly Twitter) page on July 3, it no longer has the necessary parts in stock.

The Wii U feels like a relic of the past to many as of 2024, and no one seems as keen to forget that the failed console ever happened as Nintendo. The fact that the Nintendo Switch so quickly replaced and overshadowed the Wii U makes it easy to forget, however, that the Switch predecessor launched only a year before the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, consoles that Sony and Microsoft continue to support to this day adamantly while Nintendo has cut all ties with the Wii U, and now no longer even repairs the console.

A translation of the tweet reads: “We have run out of parts necessary for repairs, so as of July 3, 2024, we will no longer be accepting repairs for Wii U consoles and peripherals.” Nintendo’s North American support site also says, “Nintendo no longer offers factory repairs for the Wii U console, the Wii U GamePad, or Wii U accessories.”

This announcement comes just three months after online play and other internet-related services on the Wii U and 3DS shut down. Nintendo has effectively cut ties with all its other hardware products in favor of supporting the Nintendo Switch and the much-rumored follow-up console that, unfortunately, still has no official announcement. Wii U owners hoping to fix their consoles will have to rely on third-party pieces and YouTube tutorials from now on.

