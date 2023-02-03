Nintendo Direct rumors are pointing to a new showcase next week

Hear that? That’s the buzzing of people talking about rumors that a Nintendo Direct is coming next week and Jeff Grubb has added weight to that rumor.

In a podcast called Nintendogs, Jeff Grubb mentioned something that might pique the interest of people who’re Nintendo-starved. He mentioned everything he’s hearing points to a direct happening around the week of Feb. 6. This doesn’t mean the Direct will happen exactly at that date, but rather the latter parts of that week; maybe Feb. 9 or 10.

As for games Jeff expects to be there, he mentioned Advanced Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally slated to release on Apr. 8, 2022, but was delayed because of an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on 08/04. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date. — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) March 9, 2022

But according to Jeff Grubb, Nintendo told retailers to start accepting pre-orders for the game once more, which means the game might be coming out of the woodwork pretty soon. Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also seems likely to appear in the direct seeing that it’s going to be released this May.

Nintendo has always done a Direct in February, save for the one year, they did one in March, but that’s the latest they ship them out. People expect Nintendo will always have a Direct out during the first quarter of the year, which has proved true to this date.

Since these are all still rumors, we won’t be able to figure out whether there will be one until the predicted date. Best not to keep your hopes up so they won’t be dashed.