Nintendo 3DS and Wii U to lose all but one online service in less than 3 months

It has been three months since Nintendo announced online play for both the 3DS and Wii U systems would be shutting down at some point in 2024. We now have an official date for those services’ termination—barring one key exception.

According to Nintendo of America, April 8 will be the shutdown date for “online play and other functionality that uses online communication” on both the 3DS and Wii U. This means all online co-op modes, general online play, internet rankings, and all elements of data distribution will no longer work for games on either console. It won’t impact your ability to play games offline or use local communication features, however.

In its more detailed support post about the shutdown, Nintendo specified that online services for some games might still be active, but that is a decision made by other publishers and not Nintendo. The only Nintendo-related product that will remain usable with online services after April 8 is Pokémon Bank and its adjacent Pokémon Transporter app, which are key to transferring Pokémon from as far back as the Game Boy Advance to the Nintendo Switch. Pokémon Bank will remain active for the foreseeable future, but Nintendo also notes that online services for the app “may also end at some point in the future.”

Likewise, even after the online services go down, you can still re-download any digital software, such as purchased games, DLC, and update data from the Nintendo eShop—but only for the foreseeable future. You can’t purchase any new software since the eShop on both consoles was shut down on March 27, 2023, and fans of these systems still aren’t happy about it.

If you want to transfer your Pokémon from older generations into Pokémon HOME, you will want to get Pokémon Bank and the Poké Transporter working quickly to avoid needing to rush when the app does shut down. You should also try to get your games downloaded and updated through the eShop if you haven’t already since that service is on a timer too.

You have until March 11 to merge your Nintendo eShop account with a main Nintendo Account to ensure any funds trapped on your Wii U or 3DS can still be used on your Switch.