Anticipated by fans all over, Octopath Traveler 2 acts as a sequel to Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler. Just like its previous installment, the second game in the franchise will also have a playable demo available for fans to download on their respective consoles.

Not only will this let players have a taste of the game, but it will also let them get ahead of other players through a useful feature implemented by the devs.

You’re probably wondering how exactly you can download Octopath Traveler 2’s demo at this point, so make sure you read the rest of our guide that details the same.

How to download the Octopath Traveler 2 demo

Downloading the demo for Octopath Traveler 2 really isn’t rocket science, and can be completed in a few steps, which you can follow below:

Turn on your Nintendo Switch.

Make your way over to the eShop through the dashboard of the console.

Once it has loaded up, you can find the Search icon on the top-right corner of the screen.

Click on the Search icon.

Once the Search Bar appears, type in ‘Octopath Traveler 2’ and search for it.

Click on the icon for Octopath Traveler 2 that pops up.

Click the Download Demo button once you have entered the store page for the game.

And that’s all you need to do to get the game onto your Nintendo Switch and ready to play.

For fans that have their Nintendo account linked online, they can make use of Nintendo’s website where they can directly get the demo from. Players simply need to visit the website and click on Download Demo underneath the game title, after which they should receive a notification on their linked console about the progress of the download.

A lot of players may also not be able to see Octopath Traveler 2 or an option to download the game in the eShop. This is most likely because the game was just announced through Nintendo’s latest Direct presentation on Feb. 7, 2023, so chances are you will just need to wait a day or two for it to become available for you to download.

Through the demo, players will be given a glimpse of the game where they can enjoy the first chapters of each of the eight playable character’s stories. The exception to this lies with the character Osvald, of whom you will get to indulge in two initial story chapters.

As a cool little bonus, all the progress made in the demo of Octopath Traveler 2 can be transferred over to the full game when it releases.

The full version of Octopath Traveler 2 launches on Feb. 24, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Windows.