Nightingale

Is Nightingale on Xbox Game Pass?

Sharmila Ganguly
Published: Feb 13, 2024 03:57 am
Nightingale player approaches a magical statue
Image via Inflexion Games

Inflexion Games’ highly awaited survival experience, Nightingale, is slated for a release in early access soon, and its imminent launch date has got many fans wondering whether the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Here’s the answer.

Is Nightingale available on Xbox Game Pass?

Two Nightingale players cast a power
Image via Inflexion Games

Unfortunately, Nightingale won’t be available on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass’ library may be vast and filled with great survival games, but it won’t include Nightingale when it launches on Feb. 20. Players looking to get the game will have to pay the full price to enjoy it. 

At launch, Nightingale will be available for $29.99 via Steam and Epic Games Store. It certainly isn’t a cheap investment for a video game. With its affordable subscription rates, Xbox Game Pass makes games more accessible, especially for those who love trying new titles. Video game subscription services are becoming increasingly popular as players realize the benefits of subscribing over owning stuff. 

Unfortunately, not all developers strike a deal with Microsoft to make this happen. While a lot of promising titles like Palworld and Persona 3 Reload have made it to the Game Pass library on day one, not every game developer can offer that kind of flexibility. Then again, Inflexion Games promises to deliver an experience worthy of the price tag, so you may want to give the developers a chance.

Will Nightingale come to Xbox Game Pass in the future? 

It’s hard to say if Nightingale will come to Xbox Game Pass in the future. For now, Nightingale will be made available on the PC platform only. Inflexion Games has shared no plans for a console release. 

Inflexion Games might change its mind about a console and eventual Xbox Game Pass release, especially if Nightingale manages to impress players and bring in enough revenue. But as long as it’s exclusive to PC and in early access, it’s unlikely Nightingale will be coming to Game Pass. If you’re hellbent on trying the game through Game Pass, be prepared for a long, uncertain wait. 

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com