‘Why not?’: Inflexion Games CEO explains Nightingale release date change

It’s not often game release dates are brought forward, but that’s exactly what Inflexion Games decided to do for the early access launch of its upcoming fantasy adventure, Nightingale.

On Feb. 7, the developer released a new trailer, revealing Nightingale‘s early access release date is now Feb. 20, rather than Feb. 22 as initially planned.

No reason was given for this change in release date, but during a recent Nightingale preview, Aaryn Flynn, CEO at Inflexion Games, explained to Dot Esports that the main reason for the date being brought forward was simply “logistics.”

You’ll be realmwalking sooner than you thought. Image via Inflexion Games

“Two days, I’m sure, doesn’t make us heroes after we’ve delayed it so many times,” Flynn laughed when I asked about the date change. “It came down to logistics. We had our server test, which taught us a couple of things about the server, and we felt good about it, especially with some things we can continue to fix. From there, we just said to ourselves, ‘If we launch this thing on a Tuesday, that’s going to give our dev team four days in the studio to manage issues and continue to work on hotfixes and stuff like that, which is so important in launch week’.

So we thought, ‘Let’s do it that way rather than launch on a Thursday and have that bleed into people’s weekends’. We just thought, ‘Yeah, why not.'”

Flynn acknowledged this may cause some “confusion” for players, but overall believes this change is a “good thing for our studio and hopefully a good thing for our players.”

As Flynn noted, Nightingale has been delayed a few times. Initially, the fantasy survival title was due to release in early access in the first half of 2023 before being pushed to Fall 2023, and then, at Gamescom, pushed again to Feb. 22. It’ll be a relief to potential players, then, that this time the release date news is positive.