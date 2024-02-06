Xbox Game Pass new games for February 2024

Microsoft announced the first crop of games joining the Xbox Game Pass service in February 2024, providing a variety of options.

Recommended Videos

The new slate of titles was announced in a post on the Xbox Wire and covers the period until Feb. 20, so we may see additional titles added to the catalog before March—where we already know MLB The Show 24 will headline. After a staggering crop of new additions in January, February provides another decent collection of titles to get stuck into with the likes of Madden NFL 24, perfect to get you in the mood for the Super Bowl, and PlateUp! as a day-one console launch.

You can see all of the Game Pass additions for February 2024 below.

Game Pass new additions for February 2024

Plenty to stick your teeth into. Image via Xbox

Madden NFL 24 is one of the biggest highlights of the group, alongside Resident Evil 3—which follows its predecessor, Resident Evil 2, onto the platform, so we may continue to be treated to entries from the series in future months.

Anuchard Feb. 6 Cloud, Console, PC Train Sim World 4 Feb. 7 Cloud, Console, PC Madden NFL 24 Feb. 8 Console, PC Resident Evil 3 Feb. 13 Cloud, Console, PC Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Feb. 14 Cloud, Console, PC A Little To The Left Feb. 15 Cloud, Console, PC PlateUp! Feb. 15 Cloud, Console, PC Return to Grace Feb. 20 Cloud, Console, PC

PlateUp! is the only day-one addition to Xbox Game Pass in February 2024, though the game was initially released on PC in Aug. 2022 and is only just making its way to consoles, while those diving into Madden NFL 24 can earn an Ultimate Team Supercharge Pack until March 8.

Game Pass removals in February 2024

Like every month, some games are being removed from the Game Pass library and Microsoft announced two titles will be leaving the service. However, Game Pass subscribers can get a 20 percent discount if they want to purchase either game.