How to get Twine in Nightingale

Spin that Spinning Wheel!
Feb 21, 2024
Spinning Wheel out in the open in Nightingale
Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you want to make some furniture items in Nightingale, like a Hide Standing Lamp, you need to craft some Twine. Twine isn’t difficult to craft, but you still need the proper crafting station. Here’s how to get Twine in Nightingale

How to craft Twine in Nightingale

Twine Crude from Nightingale with description
Twine (Crude). Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can craft Twine in Nightingale by using a Simple Spinning Wheel. Place the Simple Spinning Wheel in your shelter (or anywhere you want, for that matter) and interact with it. Twine is the second crafting option from the top.

Crafting recipe for Twine in Nightingale
It’s so easy to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Twine, all you need is two chunks of Fibre. Plant Fibre will do just fine, but if you want even better Twine, you can make Refined Fibre (also on the Simple Spinning Wheel) and use that instead. I recommend you stick with regular Twine (Crude) until you unlock some better crafting recipes.

How to get a Simple Spinning Wheel for making Twine in Nightingale

Spinning Wheel inside a shelter in Nightingale
Ready to spin! Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to buy the crafting schematics for the Simple Spinning Wheel before you can make one. You can buy the crafting schematic from the Essence Dust Trader. You can find the schematic under Crafting: Refinement—the Schematic costs only 55 Essence Dust.

Nightingale guide button showing which merchants sell which crafting schematics
It’s not expensive. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you are low on Essence Dust, all you need to do is run around and collect any Plant Fibre or Stick you come across and then extract them into Essence Dust. You should have more than enough after only 10-20 seconds of doing this.

To Craft the Simple Spinning Wheel, you need the following:

To get Wood Bundles, you need to chop down a tree or the larger branches on the ground, and you can get Bones by killing animals or creatures in the wild.

That’s all there is to it. Have fun.

