Wildcard Gaming place first in opening weekend of PMWL West season zero

The team will move on to the league play as the first seeds.

Wildcard Gaming placed first in the opening weekend of the $425,000 PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) West season zero today. The standings of the opening weekend are used to seed the teams into different groups for the league play.

Wildcard Gaming dominated the opening weekend and displayed tremendous consistency. The team placed in the top three in five matches and won two of those. Wildcard Gaming also secured 48 kills, just two less than KoninaPower, which got the most kills in the opening weekend.

KoninaPower placed second and also got two chicken dinners. The team failed to maintain uniformity in their performance and settled for several very low-ranked finishes in the remaining matches. KoninaPower will be looking at the mistakes they made over the weekend before the league play begins.

Here are the overall standings for the opening weekend of the PMWL West season zero:

The teams will now compete in the league play which will run from July 14 to Aug. 2. The top 16 teams from the league play will advance to the finals on Aug. 6 to 9 where the winner will walk away with $100,000.