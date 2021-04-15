Wild Rift’s Stargazer event is giving players two icons, a recall animation, emote, and more

With the arrival of the new Stargazer skin line, Riot Games is running a new event for League of Legends: Wild Rift. The event is giving players new icons, emote, blue motes, a recall animation, and more.
The event will run until April 27 with two new missions being unlocked every day. These missions grant event XP which can be used to earn rewards.
Related: Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.2a
If you are not able to complete your daily missions on time, don’t worry. They will be stored in the “celestial vault” and will become available on completing the previous ones.
Missions
Here are the missions and the event XP they grant for all 11 days of the Stargazer event in Wild Rift.
|Day
|Misssion
|Objective(s)
|Event XP
|1
|Heavenly Riches
|Earn 70,000 gold
|10 Event XP
|Stargazers Unite!
|Play five games or;
Win two games of ARAM
|15 Event XP
|2
|They Are Unworthy
|As a team, kill 1,000 minions
|10 Event XP
|Pride of the Order
|Play five games or;
Get an A or S rating in two games
|15 Event XP
|3
|Sigil of the Crab
|As a team, kill 10 Rift Scuttlers
|10 Event XP
|The Blade’s Edge
|Play five games or;
Win one game as or with Stargazer Camille
|15 Event XP
|4
|Supernova!
|Deal 100,000 damage to enemy champions
|10 Event XP
|Lightspeed
|Play five games or;
Win one game in under 13 minutes
|15 Event XP
|5
|Scry The Heavens
|Place or destroy 25 wards
|10 Event XP
|The Eternal Gambler
|Play five games or;
Win one game as or with Stargazer Twisted Fate
|15 Event XP
|6
|Stellar Might
|Get 60 takedowns
|10 Event XP
|Wrath of the Order
|Play 6 games or;
As a team, get a total of five aces
|15 Event XP
|7
|Cull the Drakes!
|As a team, kill five dragons
|10 Event XP
|Obelisk Removal
|Play six games or;
Win a game where seven or more turrets were destroyed
|15 Event XP
|8
|Returned to Darkness
|Kill two Barons
|10 Event XP
|The Remembrancer
|Play six games or;
Win one game as or with Stargazer Soraka
|15 Event XP
|9
|Cosmic Purge!
|As a team, kill 250 monsters
|10 Event XP
|Sigil of the Dragon
|Play six games or;
As a team, kill an Elder Dragon
|15 Event XP
|10
|Unmaker
|As a team, destroy 15 turrets
|10 Event XP
|Chosen of the Stars
|Play six games or;
Get MVP/SVP two times
|15 Event XP
|11
|Embrace the Darkness!
|Capture or kill three Rift Heralds
|10 Event XP
|Age of Enlightenment
|Play six games or;
In a single game, earn five medals
Rewards
The rewards for this event are as follows.
- Stargazer Endeavor Icon: 25 Event XP
- Stargazer Pengu Emote: 60 Event XP
- 1250 Blue Motes: 95 Event XP
- Stargazer Skin Pose Selection Chest or 200 Poro Coins: 140 Event XP
- 1250 Blue Motes: 175 Event XP
- To The Stars Recall: 250 Event XP
- Stargazer Triumph Icon: 275 Event XP
The Stargazer skin line is the first-ever Wild Rift exclusive collection of skins for Camille, Soraka, and Twisted Fate. All of the other ones in the game have been ported from League’s PC client. It is currently available in Wild Rift’s store and can be purchased using Wild Cores.
Riot also announced yesterday that the All Random All Mid (ARAM) mode is returning to the game for a month “of testing.” The mode features the Howling Abyss, a one-lane map with two turrets and a Nexus on each side, and has shorter match times than the standard five vs. five mode.