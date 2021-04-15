Wild Rift’s Stargazer event is giving players two icons, a recall animation, emote, and more

The game's first exclusive skin line is here, and it has brought a new event to the game.

With the arrival of the new Stargazer skin line, Riot Games is running a new event for League of Legends: Wild Rift. The event is giving players new icons, emote, blue motes, a recall animation, and more.

The event will run until April 27 with two new missions being unlocked every day. These missions grant event XP which can be used to earn rewards.

If you are not able to complete your daily missions on time, don’t worry. They will be stored in the “celestial vault” and will become available on completing the previous ones.

Missions

Here are the missions and the event XP they grant for all 11 days of the Stargazer event in Wild Rift.

Day Misssion Objective(s) Event XP 1 Heavenly Riches Earn 70,000 gold 10 Event XP Stargazers Unite! Play five games or;

Win two games of ARAM 15 Event XP 2 They Are Unworthy As a team, kill 1,000 minions 10 Event XP Pride of the Order Play five games or;

Get an A or S rating in two games 15 Event XP 3 Sigil of the Crab As a team, kill 10 Rift Scuttlers 10 Event XP The Blade’s Edge Play five games or;

Win one game as or with Stargazer Camille 15 Event XP 4 Supernova! Deal 100,000 damage to enemy champions 10 Event XP Lightspeed Play five games or;

Win one game in under 13 minutes 15 Event XP 5 Scry The Heavens Place or destroy 25 wards 10 Event XP The Eternal Gambler Play five games or;

Win one game as or with Stargazer Twisted Fate 15 Event XP 6 Stellar Might Get 60 takedowns 10 Event XP Wrath of the Order Play 6 games or;

As a team, get a total of five aces 15 Event XP 7 Cull the Drakes! As a team, kill five dragons 10 Event XP Obelisk Removal Play six games or;

Win a game where seven or more turrets were destroyed 15 Event XP 8 Returned to Darkness Kill two Barons 10 Event XP The Remembrancer Play six games or;

Win one game as or with Stargazer Soraka 15 Event XP 9 Cosmic Purge! As a team, kill 250 monsters 10 Event XP Sigil of the Dragon Play six games or;

As a team, kill an Elder Dragon 15 Event XP 10 Unmaker As a team, destroy 15 turrets 10 Event XP Chosen of the Stars Play six games or;

Get MVP/SVP two times 15 Event XP 11 Embrace the Darkness! Capture or kill three Rift Heralds 10 Event XP Age of Enlightenment Play six games or;

In a single game, earn five medals

Rewards

The rewards for this event are as follows.

Stargazer Endeavor Icon: 25 Event XP

Image via Riot Games

Stargazer Pengu Emote: 60 Event XP

Image via Riot Games

1250 Blue Motes: 95 Event XP

Stargazer Skin Pose Selection Chest or 200 Poro Coins: 140 Event XP

1250 Blue Motes: 175 Event XP

To The Stars Recall: 250 Event XP

Video via Riot Games

Stargazer Triumph Icon: 275 Event XP

Image via Riot Games

The Stargazer skin line is the first-ever Wild Rift exclusive collection of skins for Camille, Soraka, and Twisted Fate. All of the other ones in the game have been ported from League’s PC client. It is currently available in Wild Rift’s store and can be purchased using Wild Cores.

Riot also announced yesterday that the All Random All Mid (ARAM) mode is returning to the game for a month “of testing.” The mode features the Howling Abyss, a one-lane map with two turrets and a Nexus on each side, and has shorter match times than the standard five vs. five mode.