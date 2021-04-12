League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.2a is here with a new champion, skins, accessories, events, and more.
The latest champion to arrive in the game is Rammus. He’s a tank who’s played in the jungle. With the new patch, a lot of balance changes to champions, items, and even turrets have arrived.
Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift Patch 2.2a.
New champion
Rammus, The Armordillo
He’ll be released on April 21 at 7:01pm CT.
New skins
- Stargazer Camille
- Stargazer Soraka
- Stargazer Twisted Fate
- Molten Rammus
- Sweeper Rammus
These skins will be released throughout the patch. More 2.2 skins are coming in future patches.
New accessories
Players can purchase accessories in Wild Rift from a variety of different sources.
- Icons: Stargazer Endeavor, Stargazer Triumph
- Emotes: Stargazer Pengu
- Recalls: To The Stars, Cosmic Transcendence
- Baubles: Stargazer
These accessories will be released throughout the patch.
New events
Stargazer
The Stargazer event will begin on April 15 and will run until the end of April. It will introduce players to the new Stargazer skins for Camille, Twisted Fate, and Soraka.
Players can complete missions to get Blue Motes and other accessories through the event.
New 120 FPS support (in testing)
Riot is slowly rolling out the 120 FPS support to more devices. The devs said that since the feature is still in testing, players could experience performance issues. In this case, they can switch back to a lower frame rate.
- The 120 FPS support has been added to the following high-end devices in patch 2.2a: OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro; Google Pixel 5; ASUS ROG Phone 2; Razer Phone 2.
Champion changes
Alistar
For a support, Alistar is doing a lot of damage in the game. Riot is nerfing his (2) Headbutt, which players have been using to take down turrets quickly.
(2) Headbutt
- Damage: 55/130/205/280 → 50/120/190/260
- Turret damage ratio: 150% → 75%
Blitzcrank
Riot feels that the champion is underperforming right now. Hence, some of the nerfs he got last year are being reverted.
(1) Rocket Grab
- Damage: 60/120/180/240 → 80/140/200/260
(2) Overdrive
- Self-slow duration: 1.5s → 1s
Corki
Riot is nerfing the champion by delaying the arrival of his mail route. The developer said that it’s doing this “to give him and his opponents a bit of breathing room.”
(P) Hextech Munitions
- The Package arrival rate: 100s → 150s
Diana
Base stats
- Base Health: 570 HP → 610 HP
(P) Moonsilver Blade
- [NEW] After casting a spell, Diana gains 30% to 120% Attack Speed (based on level) for the next 3 attacks.
(1) Crescent Strike
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7s → 9/8/7/6s
(2) Pale Cascade
- Cooldown: 14s → 13/11.5/10/8.5s
(3) Lunar Rush
- [REMOVED] Bonus Attack Speed moved to (P) Moonsilver Blade
(Ult) Moonfall
- Minimum base damage: 150/200/250 + 35% AP → 175/225/275 + 40% AP
- Maximum base damage: 300/400/500 + 70% AP → 350/450/550 + 80% AP
Dr. Mundo
Base stats
- Attack Damage: 64 → 58
- Health: 690 HP → 650 HP
- Armor: 45 → 40
(3) Masochism
- Duration: 5s at all ranks → 3/3.5/4/4.5s
Galio
Wild Rift’s newest champion has been a bit overpowered. Riot is nerfing him by decreasing his overall damage and health.
Base stats
- Health: 610 HP → 570 HP
(P) Colossal Smash
- Cooldown: 5/4/3s at level 1/5/9 → 5/4.5/4s at level 1/5/9
- Base damage: 15 to 225 (based on level) → 15 to 190 (based on level)
(1) Winds of War
- Percent HP damage per AP ratio: 2% → 1.5%
(2) Shield of Durand
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12s → 18/17/16/15s
- AP ratio: 60% → 45%
(3) Justice Punch
- Dash range: 6.5 → 5.75
Leona
(1) Shield of Daybreak
- Cooldown: 6s → 5s at all ranks
(3) Zenith Blade
- Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 12/10/8/6s
Pantheon
Base stats
- Attack Damage: 58 → 64
- Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level
(1) Comet Spear
- Tap base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190
- Charge base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190
- Bonus AD ratio: 100% → 110%
- Critical strike bonus AD ratio: 150% → 165%
Shyvana
Base stats
- Health: 650 HP → 610 HP
(1) Twin Bite
- Cooldown: 8/7/6/5s → 9/8/7/6s
(3) Flame Breath
- Maximum on-hit HP damage ratio: 3.5% → 3%
Tristana
Base stats
- Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level
(3) Explosive Charge
- Cooldown: 16s at all ranks → 16/15/14/13s
Vi
Base stats
- Armor: 35 → 30
(Ult) Assault and Battery
- Cooldown: 85/65/45s → 95/75/55s
Item changes
Infinity Orb
Riot said this item is providing too much value for its gold cost. Hence, its price is being increased.
- Total Cost: 2,850g → 3,150g
Sunfire Aegis
The Aegis is performing really well. Thus, Riot is nerfing it to give tanks more choice for their first item.
- Base Damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25
- Bonus Damage HP Ratio: One percent → 0.8 percent
Glorious Enchant
- [BUGFIX] Fixed a bug where item cost displayed as 800g
- Cost: 500g (unchanged)
Game system changes
Turrets
Riot has said that it’s seeing a lot of early grouping in competitive play. As a result, the laning phase is almost non-existent in these matches. A lot of changes are being made to turrets to prevent this from happening.
- During the first four minutes (previously three minutes), Solo (Baron) Lane and Mid Lane outer turrets gain 90 bonus Armor and Magic Resist.
- During the first four minutes (previously three minutes), all outer turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:
- Two champions in total: 10 Armor and Magic Resist
- Three champions in total: 100 → 250 Armor and Magic Resist
- Four champions in total: 200 → 300 Armor and Magic Resist
- Five champions in total: 300 → 350 Armor and Magic Resist
Free-to-play champion rotation
- April 15 to 21: Braum, Evelynn, Fizz, Galio, Graves, Jax, Kai’Sa, Lulu, Singed, Varus
- April 22 to 28: Alistar, Aurelion Sol, Corki, Dr. Mundo, Fiora, Shyvana, Soraka, Xayah, Xin Zhao, Ziggs