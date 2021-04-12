Rammus, new skins, accessories, an event, and a lot of balance changes have arrived in this patch.

League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 2.2a is here with a new champion, skins, accessories, events, and more.

The latest champion to arrive in the game is Rammus. He’s a tank who’s played in the jungle. With the new patch, a lot of balance changes to champions, items, and even turrets have arrived.

Here are the complete patch notes for Wild Rift Patch 2.2a.

New champion

Rammus, The Armordillo

He’ll be released on April 21 at 7:01pm CT.

Image via Riot Games

New skins

Image via Riot Games

Stargazer Camille

Stargazer Soraka

Stargazer Twisted Fate

Molten Rammus

Sweeper Rammus

These skins will be released throughout the patch. More 2.2 skins are coming in future patches.

New accessories

Players can purchase accessories in Wild Rift from a variety of different sources.

Image via Riot Games

Icons : Stargazer Endeavor, Stargazer Triumph

: Stargazer Endeavor, Stargazer Triumph Emotes : Stargazer Pengu

: Stargazer Pengu Recalls : To The Stars, Cosmic Transcendence

: To The Stars, Cosmic Transcendence Baubles: Stargazer

These accessories will be released throughout the patch.

New events

Stargazer

The Stargazer event will begin on April 15 and will run until the end of April. It will introduce players to the new Stargazer skins for Camille, Twisted Fate, and Soraka.

Players can complete missions to get Blue Motes and other accessories through the event.

Image via Riot Games

New 120 FPS support (in testing)

Riot is slowly rolling out the 120 FPS support to more devices. The devs said that since the feature is still in testing, players could experience performance issues. In this case, they can switch back to a lower frame rate.

The 120 FPS support has been added to the following high-end devices in patch 2.2a: OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 9 Pro; Google Pixel 5; ASUS ROG Phone 2; Razer Phone 2.

Champion changes

Alistar

Image via Riot Games

For a support, Alistar is doing a lot of damage in the game. Riot is nerfing his (2) Headbutt, which players have been using to take down turrets quickly.

(2) Headbutt

Damage: 55/130/205/280 → 50/120/190/260

Turret damage ratio: 150% → 75%

Blitzcrank

Image via Riot Games

Riot feels that the champion is underperforming right now. Hence, some of the nerfs he got last year are being reverted.

(1) Rocket Grab

Damage: 60/120/180/240 → 80/140/200/260

(2) Overdrive

Self-slow duration: 1.5s → 1s

Corki

Image via Riot Games

Riot is nerfing the champion by delaying the arrival of his mail route. The developer said that it’s doing this “to give him and his opponents a bit of breathing room.”

(P) Hextech Munitions

The Package arrival rate: 100s → 150s

Diana

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Base Health: 570 HP → 610 HP

(P) Moonsilver Blade

[NEW] After casting a spell, Diana gains 30% to 120% Attack Speed (based on level) for the next 3 attacks.

(1) Crescent Strike

Cooldown: 10/9/8/7s → 9/8/7/6s

(2) Pale Cascade

Cooldown: 14s → 13/11.5/10/8.5s

(3) Lunar Rush

[REMOVED] Bonus Attack Speed moved to (P) Moonsilver Blade

(Ult) Moonfall

Minimum base damage: 150/200/250 + 35% AP → 175/225/275 + 40% AP

Maximum base damage: 300/400/500 + 70% AP → 350/450/550 + 80% AP

Dr. Mundo

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Attack Damage: 64 → 58

Health: 690 HP → 650 HP

Armor: 45 → 40

(3) Masochism

Duration: 5s at all ranks → 3/3.5/4/4.5s

Galio

Image via Riot Games

Wild Rift’s newest champion has been a bit overpowered. Riot is nerfing him by decreasing his overall damage and health.

Base stats

Health: 610 HP → 570 HP

(P) Colossal Smash

Cooldown: 5/4/3s at level 1/5/9 → 5/4.5/4s at level 1/5/9

Base damage: 15 to 225 (based on level) → 15 to 190 (based on level)

(1) Winds of War

Percent HP damage per AP ratio: 2% → 1.5%

(2) Shield of Durand

Cooldown: 15/14/13/12s → 18/17/16/15s

AP ratio: 60% → 45%

(3) Justice Punch

Dash range: 6.5 → 5.75

Leona

Image via Riot Games

(1) Shield of Daybreak

Cooldown: 6s → 5s at all ranks

(3) Zenith Blade

Cooldown: 13/12/11/10s → 12/10/8/6s

Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Attack Damage: 58 → 64

Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level

(1) Comet Spear

Tap base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190

Charge base damage: 55/100/145/190 → 70/110/150/190

Bonus AD ratio: 100% → 110%

Critical strike bonus AD ratio: 150% → 165%

Shyvana

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Health: 650 HP → 610 HP

(1) Twin Bite

Cooldown: 8/7/6/5s → 9/8/7/6s

(3) Flame Breath

Maximum on-hit HP damage ratio: 3.5% → 3%

Tristana

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Attack Damage per level: 2.65 per level → 3.6 per level

(3) Explosive Charge

Cooldown: 16s at all ranks → 16/15/14/13s

Vi

Image via Riot Games

Base stats

Armor: 35 → 30

(Ult) Assault and Battery

Cooldown: 85/65/45s → 95/75/55s

Item changes

Infinity Orb

Riot said this item is providing too much value for its gold cost. Hence, its price is being increased.

Total Cost: 2,850g → 3,150g

Sunfire Aegis

The Aegis is performing really well. Thus, Riot is nerfing it to give tanks more choice for their first item.

Base Damage: 16 to 30 → 16 to 25

Bonus Damage HP Ratio: One percent → 0.8 percent

Glorious Enchant

[BUGFIX] Fixed a bug where item cost displayed as 800g

Cost: 500g (unchanged)

Game system changes

Turrets

Riot has said that it’s seeing a lot of early grouping in competitive play. As a result, the laning phase is almost non-existent in these matches. A lot of changes are being made to turrets to prevent this from happening.

During the first four minutes (previously three minutes), Solo (Baron) Lane and Mid Lane outer turrets gain 90 bonus Armor and Magic Resist.

During the first four minutes (previously three minutes), all outer turrets gain additional defensive bonuses when multiple enemies are nearby:

Two champions in total: 10 Armor and Magic Resist

Three champions in total: 100 → 250 Armor and Magic Resist

Four champions in total: 200 → 300 Armor and Magic Resist

Five champions in total: 300 → 350 Armor and Magic Resist

Free-to-play champion rotation