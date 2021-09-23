Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021: Full standings and results

A $200,000 prize pool and two slots in the Horizon Cup are on the line.

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Southeast Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 is here with a $200,000 prize pool and two slots in the Horizon Cup.

Twenty-one teams will be competing from Sept. 14 to Oct. 3 across the play-ins, group stage, and playoffs to crown a champion. The play-ins have concluded with Divine Esports, Flash Wolves, Team Flash, and Buriram United Esports qualifying for the group stage.

The group stage will happen from Sept. 23 to 26. Twelve teams have been split into two groups evenly. They’ll compete in a single round-robin format with the top four advancing to the playoffs.

Here are the results for the Wild Rift SEA Championship 2021. The scores are being updated daily.

Group stage (Sept. 23 to 26)

All matches are a best-of-two. Winning 2-0 grants three points while a draw is worth a single point. Tiebreakers will be decided in the following order: head to head, score difference, or the tiebreaker game (best-of-one).

The top four teams from each group will make it to the playoffs.

Group A table

Teams Matches Played Win-Draw-Loss Points 1. Buriram United 2 2-0-0 6 2. One Team 3 1-2-0 5 3. Team Secret 1 0-1-0 1 4. Team Flash 2 0-1-1 1 5. SVP 2 0-1-1 1 6. MBR 2 0-1-1 1

Group B table

Teams Matches Played Win-Draw-Loss Points 1. Divine Esports 0 0-0-0 0 2. Flash Wolves 0 0-0-0 0 3. SBTC Esports 0 0-0-0 0 4. Alliance 0 0-0-0 0 5. Evos Esports 0 0-0-0 0 6. Geek Fam 0 0-0-0 0

Match results

Sept. 23