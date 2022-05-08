Wild Rift Global Championship Icons to take place in Singapore with $2 million prize pool

The tournament has been shifted from Europe due to visa complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The League of Legends: Wild Rift Global Championship Icons 2022 will take place at the Suntec Convention and Exhibition Center in Singapore, Riot Games announced in a press release today. From June 14 to July 9, the top 24 teams from around the world will be competing for a share of the $2 million prize pool and the title of world champions.

Riot had earlier announced that the Icons will take place in Madrid, Spain, but the company has moved the competition to the Suntec Singapore, which also hosted the Horizon Cup in 2021. In a press release, the company said this was done because the COVID-19 pandemic is “complicating visa application timelines and re-entry dates for many regional teams.” It was necessary to shift the venue to ensure all teams can travel and participate in Wild Rift’s first world championship.

Image via Riot Games

“We are incredibly excited to announce that our very first Wild Rift Icons Global Championship will be coming to Singapore this summer,” said Leo Faria, the global head of Wild Rift esports. “Icons will be the climax of our Wild Rift esports season, showcasing the best in mobile esports from around the world!”

The schedule for the Icons 2022 is as follows:

Play-Ins: June 14-18

Groups: June 21-25

Quarterfinals: July 1-2

Semifinals: July 5-6

Finals: July 9

Riot said more details regarding the format, schedule, and fan experiences will be revealed soon.