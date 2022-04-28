All teams qualified for the Wild Rift Global Championship Icons 2022

Who will be the first Wild Rift world champion?

The inaugural League of Legends: Wild Rift Global Championship Icons 2022 will run from June 14 to July 9. Twenty-four teams from around the world will be competing to crown the first-ever Wild Rift world champion.

The Global Championship Icons will take place in Madrid, Spain. Teams will qualify for the event through the eight regional Wild Rift leagues. The winners of each of these leagues will directly advance to the group stage of the Icons while the remaining 16 teams will compete in the play-ins.

The exact prize pool, schedule, and format haven’t been revealed yet. Here are all of the teams that have qualified for the Wild Rift Global Championship Icons 2022 so far. This article will be updated as more teams qualify for the event.

Teams

Wild Rift League (WRL)

The Chinese representatives will be confirmed when the WRL ends on May 15.

TBD (Group Stage)

TBD

TBD

TBD

Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS)

These will be decided when the ongoing WCS ends on May 8.

TBD (Group Stage)

TBD

TBD

TBD

Wild Tour Brazil (WBR)

The WBR will end on May 8.

TBD (Group Stage)

TBD

TBD

Wild Rift Open Latin America (WOL)

The WOL will end on May 8 with three teams securing a spot in Madrid.

TBD (Group Stage)

TBD

TBD

Wild Rift EMEA Championship (WEC)

The WEC will conclude on May 8.

TBD (Group Stage)

TBD

TBD

Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK)

Rolster Y (Group Stage)

Freecs

T1

Wild Rift North America Series (WNS)

The North American representatives will be confirmed on May 1.

TBD (Group Stage)

TBD

Wild Rift Japan Cup (WJC)

The WJC will end on May 8.