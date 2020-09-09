When will Call of Duty: Mobile season 10 begin?

Call of Duty: Mobile’s 10th season, called The Hunt, is almost here.

In a YouTube video announcing the new season, Activision confirmed that The Hunt will begin on Sept. 10 (UTC). Adjusting this for the time difference, it will kick off at 7pm CT on Sept. 9.

As expected, the season will bring a new battle pass with some new skins, soldiers, and other cosmetic items. It will last for about a month. So far, Activision has confirmed the release of two new modes, two maps, a battle royale class, and operator skill in the ensuing season.

The new modes are the Headquarters mode and the Hardcore mode. The Hardcore mode will be releasing a bit late into the season on Sept. 25.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Terminal and Pine maps will also be dropping in the new season. The Pine map is very small and will be used for only the one-versus-one and two-versus-two Gunfight modes.

Call of Duty: Mobile will also be celebrating its first anniversary during this season. The game is turning a year old on Oct. 1. Activision’s president, Daniel Alegre, revealed on Aug. 4 that the game will be getting “significant new content” to mark the occasion. It remains to be seen what this will be.