Fix for Warzone’s annoying tactical sprint reload bug coming very soon

The pain is nearly over, friends.
Published: May 7, 2024 12:09 pm

Warzone gamers, you can stop looking up new controllers to replace the ones you planned on smashing now. One of the game’s most annoying issues in recent memory is finally being fixed.

A nasty bug that appeared alongside last week’s Season Three Reloaded update that has been causing automatic tactical sprint to interrupt reload animations is getting squashed with an update set to be deployed on May 8.

The update will go live sometime tomorrow and also fix another bug that was preventing players from reloading while near loot on the ground, bringing two highly sought-after changes to issues that have been plaguing battle royale and Resurgence enjoyers for a week.

The announcement of the update by Activision today was met with joy from some players, shouting “FINALLY” and “LET’S GOOO,” while others were quick to blast the developers, calling them “slow af” and claiming that it’s “too late.”

Many others questioned why the update wasn’t being released today, likely with little experience in game development or the deployment of patches across multiple platforms. But the good news is the wait is not much longer.

Elsewhere on Wednesday, May 8, Warzone will add a new Aftermarket Part that converts the M16 into a full-auto assault rifle, and a new event will begin. The event, called U-Assist-Veterans, will feature an earnable animated camo inspired by the Call of Duty Endowment, which finds jobs for veterans in the U.S. and U.K. who are returning from active duty.

Activision first noted it was aware of the bug on May 1, the day the latest update was deployed. That update also caused many issues, such as dev error 5433, which was preventing many players from accessing the game on PS5.

Modern Warfare 3’s season three is set to end in three weeks, at which point season four will begin, likely on May 29.

