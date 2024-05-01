CoD operators engaging in gunfights in an open area.
Image via Activision
Category:
CoD

CoD players struck by dev error 5433 following launch of Season 3 Reloaded in MW3, Warzone

CoD is broken again.
Image of Scott Duwe
Scott Duwe
|
Published: May 1, 2024 11:23 am

If you’re having issues playing Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone right now, you’re not alone. Many players are being hit by the dev error 5433 error code after Season Three Reloaded’s launch today.

Recommended Videos

The new season began at 11am CT today and players were soon greeted with the grisly code that prevents them from doing anything in the game, including trying out the new BAL-27 assault rifle, new maps, Zombies story mission, Warzone weapon balancing, and more.

MW3 dev error 5433
Annoying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This error pops up sometimes and usually has to do with graphical issues in the game. But since this one is so prevalent after the update, something is likely broken and must be fixed by Activision in the hours following the update going live.

The issue appears to be affecting players mainly on PlayStation, so the likelihood of a fix needing to be rolled out server-side is high, and there sadly isn’t much players can do to fix the issue until the developer has addressed it.

Thankfully for fans of the franchise, though, Activision has already acknowledged the error and said it’s being investigated, so a fix shouldn’t take long to deploy. The fast Twitter/X post should be good news that the problem won’t last too long, but it’s anyone’s guess how long a fix could take.

Additionally, another error has popped up in Warzone that is causing Tac Sprint to interrupt reloading. But Activision is on the case about that one too as it has addressed it on Twitter/X as well.

It’s unfortunate that dev error 5433 has reared its ugly head again, but it should subside soon so players can enjoy the new season of CoD and all that it has to offer. PS5 players, sit tight, be patient, and get ready to drop back in as soon as the issue is fixed.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
All MW3 Mastery camos for multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 1, 2024
Read Article MW3 Zombies camo challenges list: All MWZ camos and how to get them
All four MW3 Zombies mastery camos
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies camo challenges list: All MWZ camos and how to get them
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others May 1, 2024
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
All MW3 Mastery camos for multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
Call of Duty: All MW3 multiplayer camo challenges
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe May 1, 2024
Read Article MW3 Zombies camo challenges list: All MWZ camos and how to get them
All four MW3 Zombies mastery camos
Category: CoD
CoD
MW3 Zombies camo challenges list: All MWZ camos and how to get them
Josh Challies and others Josh Challies and others May 1, 2024
Read Article All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
A Call of Duty operator takes cover behind a car in MW3 multiplayer.
Category: CoD
CoD
All Aftermarket Parts and Conversion Kits in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others May 1, 2024
Author
Scott Duwe
Staff Writer & Call of Duty lead. Professional writer for over 10 years. Lover of all things Marvel, Destiny 2, Metal Gear, Final Fantasy, Resident Evil, and more. Previous bylines include PC Gamer, Red Bull Esports, Fanbyte, and Esports Nation. DogDad to Yogi the Corgi, sports fan (NY Yankees, NY Jets, NY Rangers, NY Knicks), Paramore fanatic, cardio enthusiast.