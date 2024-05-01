CoD players struck by dev error 5433 following launch of Season 3 Reloaded in MW3, Warzone

If you’re having issues playing Modern Warfare 3 or Warzone right now, you’re not alone. Many players are being hit by the dev error 5433 error code after Season Three Reloaded’s launch today.

The new season began at 11am CT today and players were soon greeted with the grisly code that prevents them from doing anything in the game, including trying out the new BAL-27 assault rifle, new maps, Zombies story mission, Warzone weapon balancing, and more.

Annoying. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This error pops up sometimes and usually has to do with graphical issues in the game. But since this one is so prevalent after the update, something is likely broken and must be fixed by Activision in the hours following the update going live.

The issue appears to be affecting players mainly on PlayStation, so the likelihood of a fix needing to be rolled out server-side is high, and there sadly isn’t much players can do to fix the issue until the developer has addressed it.

Thankfully for fans of the franchise, though, Activision has already acknowledged the error and said it’s being investigated, so a fix shouldn’t take long to deploy. The fast Twitter/X post should be good news that the problem won’t last too long, but it’s anyone’s guess how long a fix could take.

Additionally, another error has popped up in Warzone that is causing Tac Sprint to interrupt reloading. But Activision is on the case about that one too as it has addressed it on Twitter/X as well.

❗️ #MW3 #ModernWarfareZombies



We're investigating an issue that causes some PlayStation platform players to encounter DEV ERROR 5433 after the latest update. — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) May 1, 2024

It’s unfortunate that dev error 5433 has reared its ugly head again, but it should subside soon so players can enjoy the new season of CoD and all that it has to offer. PS5 players, sit tight, be patient, and get ready to drop back in as soon as the issue is fixed.

