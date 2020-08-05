Call of Duty: Mobile to receive “significant” content to mark first anniversary

Call of Duty: Mobile will be celebrating its first anniversary on Oct. 1, 2020. To mark this event, Activision will be bringing some “new” and “significant” content to the mobile game.

Activision’s president, Daniel Alegre, made the revelation during the company’s second-quarter earnings call today. No hints regarding what fans can expect from this new content were given.

The earnings call also revealed that CODM has been seeing growth in engagement and player investment with every new quarter. According to Activision, this is due to the “shelter-in-place tailwinds” along with the monthly new content and gameplay optimizations.

All three CODM seasons in the second quarter generated more net bookings per day than the prior one as well. The game also managed to reach the top of the grossing charts in the U.S. app stores.

Call of Duty: Mobile has been getting new and exciting content every month to keep players hooked. This includes new maps, modes, and events. Many of these are from other Call of Duty games in the franchise.

The upcoming season nine is also set to introduce new stuff to the mobile game. The main highlight is the Gunsmith feature, which was officially unveiled today. The Gunsmith will bring a lot of new attachments and is similar to the one in CoD: Modern Warfare. It allows players to make a variety of customizations to weapons.