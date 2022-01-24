When does Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel release for mobile?

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is bringing about a digital resurgence for the popular card game by providing fans with an easy and fun way to collect and compete with other duelists around the world.

The game is already averaging more than 185,000 players per day on Steam, and that doesn’t even account for the player base spread out on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.

Konami also plans to bring Master Duel to mobile, which will open the platform up to what will likely be its largest segment of players due to just how many people play games on iOS and Android devices. This is where Duel Links became a massive success and Master Duel should follow suit when it does make its way over, especially since it already has a lot of core features that will keep players coming back.

With Master Duel, players have access to crossplay and cross-progression, meaning they can play with players on any device and carry their save data over to another platform if they decide to swap. Duelists who have already started playing the game on console or PC can easily transfer their progress over to mobile and continue playing how they want.

No official release date for the mobile version of Master Duel has been given, but Konami has already confirmed that it is coming soon. And considering the console and PC version of the game was shadow-dropped on fans, the mobile release could very well do the same.