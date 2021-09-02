When does WoW TBC Classic Arena season one end?

Season two will begin one week after season one ends.

World of Warcraft TBC Classic’s Phase Two is on the horizon, and with that, the first season of PvP arenas will come to an end.

While Arena season two won’t begin until after regions’ weekly resets beginning Sept. 14, Arena season one will end a week earlier, giving players a one-week offseason.

Depending on what region you’re in, TBC Classic Arena season one will end on Sept. 7 following the normal weekly reset. For European servers, the season will end on Sept. 8 following that region’s weekly reset.

While Arena season one originally lasted until Black Temple was released, Blizzard’s developers thought that the nature of TBC Classic was such that players wanted to have a slightly different approach this time around.

Blizzard already showed a willingness to change things up by delaying the release of Tier Five raids, Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep, relative to how they were originally released.

The start of season two will coincide with the release of Phase Two content in TBC that will include those two Tier Five raids.

Following the end of Arena season one, players will still be able to use leftover arena points until season two begins. Gladiator gear from season one will be discounted as well in preparation for the new season.

Once season two begins, any arena points that players have will be turned into honor. For every one arena point that a player has when season two begins, they’ll receive 10 honor.