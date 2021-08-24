When does TBC Arena season 2 start?

World of Warcraft TBC Classic’s first season of PvP arenas began just nine weeks ago, but fans are already prepared for season two to come out.

When TBC was current in the mid-2000s, the expansion’s first arena season lasted about 20 weeks. And when TBC Classic was announced, developers expected the season to follow a similar schedule.

Season two was supposed to come out during Phase Three of the game’s content release, around the same time as the raid Black Temple.

But in an interview with WoW PvP streamer Venruki during The Burning Crusade Classic Arena Tournament, Classic’s lead producer Holly Longdale said season two would come earlier than originally anticipated. Instead of having to wait until Black Temple, players would get a fresh start with season two during Phase Two.

While an exact date for the release of Phase Two has not yet been announced, updates to the game’s PvP system and raid bosses in Serpentshrine Cavern, as well as Tempest Keep, are being tested on the PTR.

Though those raids were available on release when TBC originally launched, Blizzard decided to stagger its release in Classic because of the discrepancies in the gear that’s available in those raids relative to Gruul’s Lair, Magtheridon’s Lair, and Karazhan.

Because Blizzard decided to end season one earlier than it originally intended, Longdale said the team increased the amount of Arena Points players would get for the rest of season one leading up to season two. Additionally, Blizzard will reduce the cost of rewards for the season prior to season two’s launch.

With that in mind, we can conservatively estimate that Phase Two and arena season two will likely come out within the next four to six weeks. More than likely, we can expect to see that content within the next month, depending on how testing goes.