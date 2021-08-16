When does Serpentshrine Cavern release in WoW TBC Classic?

You’ve probably noticed that raid content in World of Warcraft TBC Classic differs slightly from what you remember from the expansion that originally came out in 2007.

While you may not have stepped into Serpentshrine Cavern or Tempest Keep during the first month or more of the expansion, the only thing keeping you out was an attunement quest line that wasn’t highly publicized.

Because gear in those raids is significantly more powerful than that of other raids like Gruul’s Lair and Karazhan, Blizzard decided to hold off on releasing them to account for the fact that players have a greater knowledge of the game now than they did back then.

Admittedly, if Blizzard released the instances when TBC launched, much of the expansion’s early end-game content and rewards would be made irrelevant extremely quickly.

For that reason, Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep raids are set to release as a part of Phase Two in TBC Classic.

The exact date for Phase Two has not yet been announced, but testing for the phase began on the game’s PTR at the end of last month.

In the past, Blizzard has tried to make its legacy content releases mimic the schedule they followed when the content originally came out in the mid-2000s. But this special circumstance makes it slightly more difficult to determine when we might see these raids.

At this rate, we might expect to get the raid sometime within the next three to four weeks. This would mean that most dedicated players will have had around 15 weeks worth of raiding Tier Four raids before new content arrives.

While Black Temple dropped just 18 weeks after the original launch of TBC, the staggering of early raid releases make it logical that we could have 12 to 15 weeks of Tier Four followed by a similar amount of time dedicated to Tier Five for a more appropriate spread of content than what players got in 2007.