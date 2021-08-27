World of Warcraft TBC Classic Phase 2 set to begin Sept. 15

Blizzard has finally unveiled an official release date for World of Warcraft TBC Classic’s second phase of content.

Along with PvP Arena season two, players will be able to take on two new raids—The Eye at Tempest Keep and Serpentshrine Cavern—beginning Sept. 15.

The release will come 15 weeks after the official launch of TBC Classic. While this marks an early start for Arena season two, it’s a late start for Tier Five raiding content.

Though Tempest Keep and Serpentshrine Cavern raids were available on release of TBC in the mid-2000s, the instances were locked behind a number of attunement chains that it took players at the time a while to figure out.

Naturally, modern information dissemination has made it so that nearly all dedicated players were prepared to take on the new raids quickly this time around. That led Blizzard to delay the release of those raids in TBC Classic to make sure that Tier Four raid content didn’t get passed over too quickly.

Stalling the release of phase two content this long will ultimately put the game’s content release behind schedule relative to the way content was released in TBC when it originally came out in 2007. At the time, Tier Six content became available 18 weeks following the release of the game.