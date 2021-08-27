Here’s the WoW TBC Classic Phase 2 content release timeline

It will be a steady stream of changing content for a couple of weeks.

Blizzard has unveiled plans to release World of Warcraft TBC Classic’s first significant content patch more than three months after the expansion’s initial release.

But while new raids and Arena season two will begin on Sept. 15, there’s more to the content than just a couple of new raids and a fresh start in the arena.

Over the past month or so, Blizzard has tested numerous quality-of-life adjustments to TBC, including guild banks, a group browser tool, and viewable arena standings.

Meanwhile, the start of Arena season two doesn’t necessarily tell players when exactly Arena season one will end.

In a blue post following the announcement today, Blizzard community manager Kaivax released an official timeline for players to use as they prepare to take on Serpentshrine Cavern, Tempest Keep, and Arena season two.

Though the next content is roughly three weeks away, Outland will see weekly changes in preparation for what’s to come.

Here’s the WoW TBC Classic Phase Two content release timeline.

Aug. 31: Following weekly maintenance in every region, WoW TBC Classic will officially be on Patch 2.5.2. This will include the implementation of guild banks, a group browser tool, and arena standings (which will be listed near specific arena-related NPCs).

Sept. 7: Arena season one will officially end following the weekly reset. This gives players one week’s worth of an “off-season” before season two starts. At this time, season one gear will get a reduction in its price.

Sept. 14: Arena season two will begin following each region’s weekly reset.

Sept. 15: All regions will gain access to Phase Two PvE content at the same time, 5pm CT. This includes Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keeps raids as well as Sha’tari Skyguard and Ogri’la reputation-related content.

Sept. 21: On the weekly regional reset, Arena season one awards will go out to players, including titles and Gladiator mounts.