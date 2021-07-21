When does Pokémon Unite ranked season one end?

How long do you have to grind?

Players are already finding the best team compositions, grouping up, and climbing the ranks in Pokémon Unite’s ranked mode.

Since the game just launched, Pokémon Unite ranked season one is now underway, meaning players can earn Performance Points and slowly work their way up to the Master Rank.

But since Unite is so new, many of the finer details for specific game modes, including ranked, aren’t available yet. This includes a schedule for ranked season one and when it will end.

All we have to go on in terms of dates for the season content in Unite, for now, is the end date for the current battle pass.

Season one’s battle pass is set to end on Sept. 21, which could line up closely with the launch of Unite on mobile devices. If that’s the case, TiMi Studio could decide to extend ranked season one beyond the launch of the mobile version of the game or start season two right as it launches.

Even if the ranked season and battle pass dates don’t line up, you can expect the inaugural season of ranked play to last at least a month, giving players plenty of time to learn the game and construct a viable meta.

