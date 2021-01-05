When does League of Legends: Wild Rift season one begin?

The game's first season is almost here.

League of Legends: Wild Rift has released its first patch of 2021. Several new features, including five new champions, have been added to Riot’s mobile MOBA.

Corki, Kennen, Tristana, Lulu, and Teemo are the champions that have joined Wild Rift in this patch. The update also added 17 new skins to the game, most of which are for the new champions. The party finder, social sharing, map description, and ping replies are some of the other features that have come with Patch 2.0.

When will League of Legends: Wild Rift’s season one start?

The patch notes for this update also unveiled the start date of the official ranked season of the game. Wild Rift’s first season will begin on Jan. 8.

Players’ ranks will get a “soft rank reset” with season one. Riot said the ranked mode will be unavailable for three to four hours to transition to the new season.

The game’s first “glorious skin,” Glorious Tryndamere, will be awarded to every player who reaches the Gold rank this season.

All players who participated in season zero will get a participation icon. Players who reached the Gold rank will also get a player emblem.

Wild Rift is available for players in most regions around the world except North America, South America, and India. Riot aims to get the game out in these regions this spring.

