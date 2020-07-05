TSM-Entity win PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

The team will be looking to continue this momentum in the World League.

TSM-Entity have emerged victorious in the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2020. The team put up a dominant performance across the weekend to pocket over $26,000 of the $65,000 prize pool.

TSM-Entity managed 177 points in 12 matches. The team secured three chicken dinners with 77 kills, the most by any team in the PMIS finals. The team also won three player awards and two team awards today and will be looking to continue this performance in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) which begins on July 10.

Coming in second place is Fnatic. The team recently made a roster change bringing in Akash “MaxKash” Anandani in place of Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh. It seems that the change paid off today as the team accumulated 150 points with four top-two finishes.

Here are the overall standings of the PMIS 2020:

Other Awards

The Annihilator

The Chosen One

Headshot Expert

The Wanderer

The Exterminator

The Grenadiers

People’s Choice Award

All eyes will now move to the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) season zero which begins on July 10. The PMWL has a total prize pool of $850,000 which is split equally between the two divisions in the competition: the East and the West. A total of 40 teams will be competing in both divisions.