Tribe Gaming unveil partnership with Discord

Tribe Gaming is partnering with Discord, which is a popular communication service for gamers. Tribe is a Texas-based esports organization focused on mobile gaming.

As a part of this tie-up, Tribe will organize several activations on Discord with creators and talent. This includes Discord Days and Nitro Nights, where fans will be able to speak directly with Tribe’s talent. Exclusive Discord Stage events will be organized for the community as well. The organization also revealed that a custom content series on the platform will be produced in the form of a community talent show.

In return, Discord will get digital entitlements across all of Tribe’s media and will also be placed on the organization’s jersey.

“Tribe Gaming wouldn’t be possible without Discord, point-blank,” said Patrick Carney, the founder and CEO at Tribe Gaming. “Discord is the home of our fans, creators, players, staff, partners – Discord makes our company run, plain and simple. We’re honored to partner up and to expand on the success we’ve had in building amazing communities of hundreds of thousands of members.”

Tribe also recently announced the renewal of its partnership with bags and accessories brand Incase and also onboarded Elgato as a content creation partner. The organization also revealed last month that it has received a strategic investment from Spurs Sports & Entertainment, which owns the NBA franchise San Antonio Spurs, among other teams.

Tribe currently has teams in five mobile esports titles, namely Brawl Stars, CoD: Mobile, Clash Royale, Wild Rift, and Clash of Clans. It also has a lineup of 18 content creators which includes OJ, Ferg, Lex, and more. The organization said in the press release that its creators and players generated over 140 million views in June 2021.