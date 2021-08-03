Tribe Gaming renews partnership with bag and accessories brand, Incase

Tribe Gaming has renewed its partnership with bags and accessories brand Incase, the U.S.-based esports organization announced today. Incase will now continue as Tribe’s bag and pack partner.

In addition to providing the org with its products, Incase will also support boot camps for Tribe’s esports teams and a monthly MVP award for the organization’s top esports performer each month. Tribe’s content creators will be creating custom Incase-branded content, too.

“As the leader in carrying and mobility solutions, it was a no-brainer to further intertwine our brands,” said Brian Ta, the director of partnerships at Tribe Gaming. “With our teams getting back on the move, and the world opening up once again, we’re proud to announce that Incase has our backs.”

Image via Tribe Gaming

Tribe first announced its partnership with Incase on July 30, 2020. At the time, the organization claimed it was the “first-ever major dedicated bag and pack sponsor in esports.”

Tribe is a mobile games-focused esports organization. It has teams in five games right now, namely Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, Call of Duty: Mobile, League of Legends: Wild Rift, and Clash of Clans. The org also has a lineup of 18 popular content creators such as OJ, Lex, Kairos, Ferg, and others.

Last month, Tribe unveiled consumer technology brand Elgato as a content creation partner. It also announced that Spurs Sports & Entertainment acquired a minority stake in the organization.