Tribe Gaming parts ways with PUBG Mobile roster

Tribe Gaming hasn’t enjoyed much success in PUBG Mobile, leading the organization to release its roster today.
The team’s only highlight came when they placed third in the ESL Mobile Open season two finals last year at ESL One New York. Since then, the team has undergone many roster changes but this hasn’t made much of a difference in the overall standings.
The current roster, consisting of Jesus “Cgut” Arteaga, Aarron “Kingeh” Jimenez, Tyler “Telli” Ellison, and “G3,” had a terrible run in the recent PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season two, placing 14th in the group stage and the finals as well.
All players are now free agents. Former player Telli tweeted out that this was “unexpected” and that he was open to offers. Tribe Gaming’s founder and CEO, Patrick “Chief Pat” Carney, wished the players the best of luck for the future.
The North American organization hasn’t said whether it will be signing new players into its PUBG Mobile division. Currently, the organization has teams in Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Clash of Clans.