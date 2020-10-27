Tribe Gaming parts ways with PUBG Mobile roster

This comes after a disappointing performance in the PMPL Americas.

Tribe Gaming hasn’t enjoyed much success in PUBG Mobile, leading the organization to release its roster today.

The team’s only highlight came when they placed third in the ESL Mobile Open season two finals last year at ESL One New York. Since then, the team has undergone many roster changes but this hasn’t made much of a difference in the overall standings.

The current roster, consisting of Jesus “Cgut” Arteaga, Aarron “Kingeh” Jimenez, Tyler “Telli” Ellison, and “G3,” had a terrible run in the recent PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season two, placing 14th in the group stage and the finals as well.

Today, we're saying goodbye to our @PUBGMOBILE roster.



Nothing but love to our players and fans—we'll see what the future has to offer!#FEARTHETRIBE ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8x6fM9Q4OT — Tribe Gaming (@TribeGaming) October 26, 2020

Related: Loops Esports win PMPL Americas season 2, 3 teams qualify for the PMGC

All players are now free agents. Former player Telli tweeted out that this was “unexpected” and that he was open to offers. Tribe Gaming’s founder and CEO, Patrick “Chief Pat” Carney, wished the players the best of luck for the future.

Unexpected , but Free agent. Open to offers. RTs appreciated — Telli (@mobiletelli) October 26, 2020

big vouch for all four players for any orgs searching — true grinders who wore the red with pride, couldn't have asked for more



best of luck going forward guys, expecting big things 🙌 — Chief Pat (@ChiefPat) October 26, 2020

The North American organization hasn’t said whether it will be signing new players into its PUBG Mobile division. Currently, the organization has teams in Call of Duty: Mobile, Brawl Stars, Clash Royale, and Clash of Clans.