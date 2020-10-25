Loops Esports win PMPL Americas season 2, 3 teams qualify for the PMGC

Loops Esports have won the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas season 2. They have pocketed $40,000 and have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero along with the runners-up and third-placed team, The Unnamed and Alpha7 Esports.

Loops Esports, who were the defending champions, absolutely dominated the season two finals. They got five chicken dinners and 131 kills. To put this into perspective, second-placed The Unnamed could only manage two chicken dinners and 67 kills.

Related: PUBG Mobile Global Championship to highlight player achievements with Esports Annual Awards 2020

While Loops solidified themselves to a top-three finish at least early in the tournament, it came to the last match to decide the remaining two teams representing the Americas at the PMGC from late November. In fact, Execute and Alpha7 Esports were tied after the final game with both teams having 156 points. Alpha7 Esports pulled through, however, because of a higher number of kills.

Here are the overall standings after 18 matches of the finals. The top three teams will be competing in the PMGC.

Screengrab via Tencent

Screengrab via Tencent

The PMGC will be starting in late November featuring 20 teams from around the world. It will run for over a month and has a prize pool of $2 million.