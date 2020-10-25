PUBG Mobile Global Championship to highlight player achievements with Esports Annual Awards 2020

It will reward the best individual performances throughout 2020.

Tencent will be hosting an award ceremony at the upcoming PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero. It will be called the PUBG Mobile Esports Annual Awards and will reward the best individual performances throughout the year.

The rewards include the follows:

The Gunslinger: The player with the highest number of kills, damage, and headshots in each game.

Eagle Eye: The player who has the longest distance sniper kill.

Grenade Master: The player with the highest number of grenade kills and knockouts.

Field Medic: The player with the highest number of rescues in each game.

The Survivor: The player who survives the longest and takes the least damage.

The player who survives the longest and takes the least damage. Fan-favorite player

Global Championship MVP

Tencent announced the PUBG Mobile Esports Awards 2020 in July. It rewards players the best players in each tournament. Season one of the awards was given to the MVP of the PMPL SEA, PMPL South Asia, PMPL Americas, PMWL season zero, and one fan-favorite player.

The ongoing season two awards include the MVPs for the PMPL SEA, PMPL South Asia, PMPL Americas, EMEA League, and the season two fan-favorite player.

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship season zero will begin in late November with 20 teams from around the world competing. It will feature a long league stage from which the top 16 teams will qualify for the finals. The $2 million PMGC has the largest prize pool (excluding Peacekeeper Elite) for any event in the history of PUBG Mobile Esports.