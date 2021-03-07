The best Tyranitar moveset in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, players can catch and battle with their favorite Pokémon from the franchise’s many generations.

Each species has access to a different set of abilities that can be used to deal damage in battle. Each Pokémon can use a set of two abilities in combat. A fast move will deal damage every few seconds while a charge move needs to completely charge before it can be used again.

These abilities will be more effective against certain opponents, depending on the type of the species. There are 18 types of Pokémon, and each has its own set of strengths and weaknesses.

In this article, we will be breaking down the best movesets for one of the most popular Rock-type Pokémon in the game, Tyranitar.

As one of the strongest Rock and Dark-type Pokémon, Tyranitar boasts great base stats with a focus on attack. But it also has commendable durability.

While Tyranitar is a dual Rock and Dark type, it has access to a range of different attack moves even outside those two types. Some of the moves are more effective than others and players can use different TMs to optimize Tyranitar to suit their needs.

Here are the best movesets to use for Tyranitar in Pokémon Go.

Image via The Pokémon Company

There are a few different move combinations that will be more useful depending on the matchup.

For the highest statistical damage output, according to the Pokémon Go Hub database, the best pairing to take is the fast move Bite and the charge move Stone Edge. This pairing will deal 15.87 damage per second, resulting in 838.40 total damage output on average.

If you’re heading into a matchup with an opponent that is susceptible to Dark-type attacks, it will be worth taking Bite and Crunch instead. The difference in damage in general is small, but against Pokémon with a weakness to Dark-type attacks, it will deal more damage.

If you need a fully Rock-type offense, Tyranitar can use the pairing of its Legacy fast move Smack Down with the charge attack Stone Edge. Much like the other two pairings mentioned, the damage this combination does is very similar, so which choice is better will depend on the matchup.