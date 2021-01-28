The 5 best Fire-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go boasts a vast variety of Pokémon spanning over multiple generations for players to capture and take into battle.

Each species in the game boasts different abilities and statistics that can make it difficult for players to determine which is the best for battles or raids.

The available Pokémon in the game can be broken down into 18 different types. Like in the traditional console games, each type is going to be more effective against enemies depending on the type you are facing.

For the list, we will be focusing on Fire-type Pokémon, which are super effective against Grass, Ice, Bug, and Steel-type Pokémon. There is a variety of Fire Pokémon available in the game, but some of these are stronger than others.

Here are the five best Fire-type species in Pokémon Go.

Mega Y Charizard

Image via Nintendo

As far as attackers go, Mega Y Charizard is one of, if not the best pick currently in the game. The Mega-evolved starter Pokémon can boast a massive 5,037 CP, and while its base stats are focused around attacks, they also include more than enough defense to survive most enemies’ attacks.

Attacking is where Mega Y Charizard excels, boasting a variety of abilities not only Fire-type but also some Flying attacks. With a combination of Air Slash as a Fast move and Blast Burn as a Charged move, Mega Y Charizard is perfectly equipped to take down a range of Pokémon with devastating power.

If you have the option to Mega evolve before a battle, you should do so as it will make the perfect Fire Pokémon for your team.

Mega X Charizard

Image via Nintendo

While it might not possess the attack statistics of Mega Y Charizard, Mega X Charizard is much safer to take into unfavorable type matchups since it doesn’t have any critical weakness like the Pokémon’s Mega Y evolution, which is four-times weak to Rock-types.

Since this evolution boasts over 4,000 max CP with a well-rounded base stat allocation, there isn’t going to be any durability or damage issues when using this Pokémon. Unlike Mega Y Charizard, this Pokémon boasts Fire and Dragon typings, providing access to a range of Dragon abilities that can be used in matchups that call for them. But the best moves to increase damage output are sticking to the Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Either of the Mega Charizard options available in the game will be effective, but given the matchup, you will have to decide which Pokémon better suits your needs.

Ho-Oh

Image via Nintendo

If you’re after a Pokémon with great defensive capabilities, look no further than Ho-Oh. The second-generation legendary Pokémon boasts some of the highest maximum defensive stats in the game but also provides a well-rounded attack and stamina count to match.

Ho-Oh boasts both Fire and Flying attacks similar to Charizard. But the best moves to take into battle are Incinerate and Brave Bird. Given all the Pokémon’s statistics and move set, there are plenty of types that Ho-Oh can more than adequately handle, but it’s worth switching the Pokémon out against Rock-type enemies since they deal a devastating 256-percent damage increase against the legendary bird.

Ho-Oh is only available during legendary raids, so finding this Pokémon may be difficult. But if you already own or can locate one, leveling it to the max and taking it into battle is a great idea.

Heatran

Image via Nintendo

For many of the same reasons that Ho-Oh made this list, Heatran also joins the lineup. Heatran is an incredibly well-rounded Pokémon who is strong in all statistical areas.

The Fire and Steel typing mean that Heatran has no weakness to Rock Pokémon. But in turn, he does have a critical weakness to Ground-type Pokémon.

When attacking, you’ll likely want to choose a Fire move set consisting of Fire Spin and Flamethrower. This is going to give you the best damage output. Despite this, Heatran boasts a range of moves that can be learned should the need arise.

Since Heatran is a legendary Pokémon, you are going to need to defeat a raid to catch the Pokémon. But if you can do so, its well-rounded stats and strong move set will make it a great addition to your team.

Arcanine

Image via Nintendo

For a Pokémon that cannot Mega Evolve and is not a legendary, Arcanine is one of the stronger Fire Pokémon choices in the game. You may not always have the option to Mega Evolve, so having access to a well-rounded Pokémon such as Arcanine can solve any potential issues.

Arcanine’s max CP is quite impressive at 3,425. The base stats are also excellent too with the maximum attack being 227 and stamina at 207. Where Arcanine falls short is in the defense department with a maximum defense of 166. Given the other statistics, however, this shouldn’t be such a major issue.

When selecting attack moves Arcanine offers a variety of different options spanning multiple types including Fire, Dark, and Electric. This will give Arcanine some handy versatility should it go up against a Pokémon type that Fire-types statistically lose to such as Water. The best combination of moves to take is Fire Fang and Wild Charge. This is going to deal the most damage for the least energy. If you find that the Electric-type move Wild Charge is not getting enough use, you may want to use a TM to change for a Fire-type move instead. In that case, you will want to choose Fire Blast.

While it might not be the strongest pick on this list, Arcanine is definitely one of the best Fire-type Pokémon in the game.