All Pokémon type matchups

Almost 900 unique Pokémon have been introduced since the franchise first captured the hearts and minds of Trainers around the world. Whether it’s your favorite Pokémon or an obscure creature found on an unexpected Route, their types are an integral part of them–and knowing their pros and cons is an important tool to dictate how much success you have in battle.

These species can be broken down into 18 different types, with one or two assigned to each Pokémon species. With how many combinations and interactions are possible, it can be a daunting task to memorize each type’s strengths, weaknesses, and resistances to ensure that you are making the right Pokémon selection in battle.

While type matchups differ slightly between different generations in the Pokémon series of games, the following information is accurate for after the sixth gen–after Pokémon X and Y, plus Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Also, Pokémon Go does not include the feature of immunities.

Here are all the Pokémon type matchups to help you clear your next battle objective.

Bug-type

Super Effective Against Resistant To Dark, Grass, Psychic Fighting, Grass, Ground Not Very Effective Against Weak To Fighting, Fire, Flying, Fairy, Ghost, Poison, Steel Fire, Flying, Rock

Dark-type

Immune to Psychic

Super Effective Against Resistant To Ghost, Psychic Ghost, Dark Not Very Effective Against Weak To Fighting, Dark, Fairy Fighting, Bug, Fairy

Dragon-type

Does not affect Fairy

Super Effective Against Resistant To Dragon Fire, Water, Grass, Electric Not Very Effective Against Weak To Steel Ice, Dragon, Fairy

Electric-type

Does not affect Ground

Super Effective Against Resistant To Flying, Water Flying, Steel, Electric Not Very Effective Against Weak To Electric, Grass, Dragon Ground

Fairy-type

Immune to Dragon

Super Effective Against Resistant To Dragon, Fighting, Dark Fighting, Bug, Dark Not Very Effective Against Weak To Poison, Steel, Fire Poison, Steel

Fighting-type

Immune to Ghost

Super Effective Against Resistant To Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, Dark Rock, Bug, Dark Not Very Effective Against Weak To Flying, Poison, Psychic, Bug, Ghost, Fairy Flying, Psychic, Fairy

Fire-type

Super Effective Against Resistant To Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy Not Very Effective Against Weak To Rock, Fire, Water, Dragon Ground, Rock, Water

Flying-type

Immune to Ground

Super Effective Against Resistant To Fighting, Bug, Grass Fighting, Bug, Grass Not Very Effective Against Weak To Rock, Steel, Electric Rock, Electric, Ice

Ghost-type

Does not affect Normal

Immune to Normal and Fighting

Super Effective Against Resistant To Ghost, Psychic Poison, Bug Not Very Effective Against Weak To Dark Ghost, Dark

Grass-type

Super Effective Against Resistant To Ground, Rock, Water Ground, Water, Grass, Electric Not Very Effective Against Weak To Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice

Ground-type

Does not affect Flying

Immune to Electric

Super Effective Against Resistant To Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric Poison, Rock Not Very Effective Against Weak To Bug, Grass Water, Grass, Ice

Ice-type

Super Effective Against Resistant To Flying, Grass, Ground, Dragon Ice Not Very Effective Against Weak To Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fire

Normal-type

Does not affect Ghost

Immune to Ghost

Super Effective Against Resistant To None None Not Very Effective Against Weak To Rock, Steel Fighting

Poison-type

Does not affect Steel

Super Effective Against Resistant To Grass, Fairy Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy Not Very Effective Against Weak To Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost Ground, Psychic

Psychic-type

Does not affect Dark

Super Effective Against Resistant To Fighting, Poison Fighting, Psychic Not Very Effective Against Weak To Steel, Psychic Bug, Ghost, Dark

Rock-type

Super Effective Against Resistant To Flying, Bug, Fire, Ice Normal, Flying, Poison, Fire Not Very Effective Against Weak To Fighting, Ground, Steel Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass

Steel-type

Immune to Poison

Super Effective Against Resistant To Rock, Ice, Fairy Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy Not Very Effective Against Weak To Steel, Fire, Water, Electric Fighting, Ground, Fire

Water-type

Super Effective Against Resistant To Ground, Rock, Fire Steel, Fire, Water, Ice Not Very Effective Against Weak To Water, Grass, Dragon Grass, Electric

One thing to keep in mind when using this chart to select the right Pokémon for your battle is that those with dual-types may boost resistances, thus nullifying a negative type matchup.

The best protocol for this situation is to check the table of both types to ensure that you are using a Pokémon that doesn’t appear in the resistances’ column of either.