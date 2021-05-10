All Pokémon type matchups

Ensure you're picking the right type for battle.

Almost 900 unique Pokémon have been introduced since the franchise first captured the hearts and minds of Trainers around the world. Whether it’s your favorite Pokémon or an obscure creature found on an unexpected Route, their types are an integral part of them–and knowing their pros and cons is an important tool to dictate how much success you have in battle.

These species can be broken down into 18 different types, with one or two assigned to each Pokémon species. With how many combinations and interactions are possible, it can be a daunting task to memorize each type’s strengths, weaknesses, and resistances to ensure that you are making the right Pokémon selection in battle.

While type matchups differ slightly between different generations in the Pokémon series of games, the following information is accurate for after the sixth gen–after Pokémon X and Y, plus Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Also, Pokémon Go does not include the feature of immunities.

Here are all the Pokémon type matchups to help you clear your next battle objective.

Bug-type

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Dark, Grass, PsychicFighting, Grass, Ground
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Fighting, Fire, Flying, Fairy, Ghost, Poison, SteelFire, Flying, Rock

Dark-type

Immune to Psychic

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Ghost, PsychicGhost, Dark
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Fighting, Dark, FairyFighting, Bug, Fairy

Dragon-type

Does not affect Fairy

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
DragonFire, Water, Grass, Electric
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
SteelIce, Dragon, Fairy

Electric-type

Does not affect Ground

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Flying, WaterFlying, Steel, Electric
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Electric, Grass, DragonGround

Fairy-type

Immune to Dragon

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Dragon, Fighting, DarkFighting, Bug, Dark
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Poison, Steel, FirePoison, Steel

Fighting-type

Immune to Ghost

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, DarkRock, Bug, Dark
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Flying, Poison, Psychic, Bug, Ghost, FairyFlying, Psychic, Fairy

Fire-type

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Bug, Steel, Grass, IceBug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Rock, Fire, Water, DragonGround, Rock, Water

Flying-type

Immune to Ground

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Fighting, Bug, GrassFighting, Bug, Grass
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Rock, Steel, ElectricRock, Electric, Ice

Ghost-type

Does not affect Normal
Immune to Normal and Fighting

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Ghost, PsychicPoison, Bug
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
DarkGhost, Dark

Grass-type

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Ground, Rock, WaterGround, Water, Grass, Electric
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, DragonFlying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice

Ground-type

Does not affect Flying
Immune to Electric

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, ElectricPoison, Rock
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Bug, GrassWater, Grass, Ice

Ice-type

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Flying, Grass, Ground, DragonIce
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Steel, Fire, Water, IceFighting, Rock, Steel, Fire

Normal-type

Does not affect Ghost
Immune to Ghost

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
NoneNone
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Rock, SteelFighting

Poison-type

Does not affect Steel

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Grass, FairyFighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Poison, Ground, Rock, GhostGround, Psychic

Psychic-type

Does not affect Dark

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Fighting, PoisonFighting, Psychic
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Steel, PsychicBug, Ghost, Dark

Rock-type

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Flying, Bug, Fire, IceNormal, Flying, Poison, Fire
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Fighting, Ground, SteelFighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass

Steel-type

Immune to Poison

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Rock, Ice, FairyNormal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Steel, Fire, Water, ElectricFighting, Ground, Fire

Water-type

Super Effective AgainstResistant To
Ground, Rock, FireSteel, Fire, Water, Ice
Not Very Effective AgainstWeak To
Water, Grass, DragonGrass, Electric

One thing to keep in mind when using this chart to select the right Pokémon for your battle is that those with dual-types may boost resistances, thus nullifying a negative type matchup.

The best protocol for this situation is to check the table of both types to ensure that you are using a Pokémon that doesn’t appear in the resistances’ column of either.