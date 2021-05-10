All Pokémon type matchups

Almost 900 unique Pokémon have been introduced since the franchise first captured the hearts and minds of Trainers around the world. Whether it’s your favorite Pokémon or an obscure creature found on an unexpected Route, their types are an integral part of them–and knowing their pros and cons is an important tool to dictate how much success you have in battle.
These species can be broken down into 18 different types, with one or two assigned to each Pokémon species. With how many combinations and interactions are possible, it can be a daunting task to memorize each type’s strengths, weaknesses, and resistances to ensure that you are making the right Pokémon selection in battle.
While type matchups differ slightly between different generations in the Pokémon series of games, the following information is accurate for after the sixth gen–after Pokémon X and Y, plus Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. Also, Pokémon Go does not include the feature of immunities.
Here are all the Pokémon type matchups to help you clear your next battle objective.
Bug-type
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Dark, Grass, Psychic
|Fighting, Grass, Ground
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Fighting, Fire, Flying, Fairy, Ghost, Poison, Steel
|Fire, Flying, Rock
Dark-type
Immune to Psychic
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Ghost, Psychic
|Ghost, Dark
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Fighting, Dark, Fairy
|Fighting, Bug, Fairy
Dragon-type
Does not affect Fairy
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Dragon
|Fire, Water, Grass, Electric
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Steel
|Ice, Dragon, Fairy
Electric-type
Does not affect Ground
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Flying, Water
|Flying, Steel, Electric
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Electric, Grass, Dragon
|Ground
Fairy-type
Immune to Dragon
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Dragon, Fighting, Dark
|Fighting, Bug, Dark
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Poison, Steel, Fire
|Poison, Steel
Fighting-type
Immune to Ghost
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Normal, Rock, Steel, Ice, Dark
|Rock, Bug, Dark
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Flying, Poison, Psychic, Bug, Ghost, Fairy
|Flying, Psychic, Fairy
Fire-type
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Bug, Steel, Grass, Ice
|Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Ice, Fairy
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Rock, Fire, Water, Dragon
|Ground, Rock, Water
Flying-type
Immune to Ground
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Fighting, Bug, Grass
|Fighting, Bug, Grass
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Rock, Steel, Electric
|Rock, Electric, Ice
Ghost-type
Does not affect Normal
Immune to Normal and Fighting
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Ghost, Psychic
|Poison, Bug
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Dark
|Ghost, Dark
Grass-type
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Ground, Rock, Water
|Ground, Water, Grass, Electric
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Flying, Poison, Bug, Steel, Fire, Grass, Dragon
|Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice
Ground-type
Does not affect Flying
Immune to Electric
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Poison, Rock, Steel, Fire, Electric
|Poison, Rock
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Bug, Grass
|Water, Grass, Ice
Ice-type
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Flying, Grass, Ground, Dragon
|Ice
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Steel, Fire, Water, Ice
|Fighting, Rock, Steel, Fire
Normal-type
Does not affect Ghost
Immune to Ghost
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|None
|None
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Rock, Steel
|Fighting
Poison-type
Does not affect Steel
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Grass, Fairy
|Fighting, Poison, Bug, Grass, Fairy
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Poison, Ground, Rock, Ghost
|Ground, Psychic
Psychic-type
Does not affect Dark
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Fighting, Poison
|Fighting, Psychic
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Steel, Psychic
|Bug, Ghost, Dark
Rock-type
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Flying, Bug, Fire, Ice
|Normal, Flying, Poison, Fire
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Fighting, Ground, Steel
|Fighting, Ground, Steel, Water, Grass
Steel-type
Immune to Poison
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Rock, Ice, Fairy
|Normal, Flying, Rock, Bug, Steel, Grass, Psychic, Ice, Dragon, Fairy
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Steel, Fire, Water, Electric
|Fighting, Ground, Fire
Water-type
|Super Effective Against
|Resistant To
|Ground, Rock, Fire
|Steel, Fire, Water, Ice
|Not Very Effective Against
|Weak To
|Water, Grass, Dragon
|Grass, Electric
One thing to keep in mind when using this chart to select the right Pokémon for your battle is that those with dual-types may boost resistances, thus nullifying a negative type matchup.
The best protocol for this situation is to check the table of both types to ensure that you are using a Pokémon that doesn’t appear in the resistances’ column of either.