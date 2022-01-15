Tencent unveils 2022 esports roadmap for PUBG Mobile’s Chinese game Peacekeeper Elite

The PEL will now have two seasons and will be played in TPP.

The Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) is undergoing some big changes, the league announced on Weibo today. The number of seasons has been reduced from four to two, and the competition will also be played in a third-person perspective (TPP) now.

The PEL is the top level of competitive PUBG Mobile in China. Twenty teams compete in this franchised league to become the regional champions. PUBG Mobile is available in China as Peacekeeper Elite (also known as Game for Peace).

This year, the PEL has been divided into the spring and summer seasons. Each season will consist of a regular season, playoffs, and the grand finals. The spring season will kick off on March 10. Tencent hasn’t unveiled the complete schedule or the prize pool yet.

One of the biggest changes in 2022 is the shift from a first-person perspective (FPP) to a third-person perspective (TPP). Globally, PUBG Mobile’s esports competitions are played in TPP, so this means China will now follow the same format as teams from around the world.

Additionally, four new teams will be joining the PEL in 2022. KONE, Vision Esports, J Team have entered the league after they acquired the slots from Royal Never Give Up, Da Kun Gaming (DKG), and Qing Jiu Club (Q9), respectively. PeRo Esports have also made it through the influencer track.

The official PUBG Mobile esports roadmap for 2022 hasn’t been announced yet. Tencent is expected to unveil it during the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2021 grand finals, which will happen from Jan. 21 to 23.