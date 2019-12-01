Tencent reveals PUBG Mobile esports plans for 2020 with over $5 million prize pool

With the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Split Global Finals wrapping up today, Tencent unveiled its esports plans for 2020. The overall prize pool in 2020 will be over $5 million.

The PUBG Mobile World League will run alongside the PUBG Mobile Club Open in 2020. The format for next year has been made such that amateur, semi-pro, and pro players alike can get a feeling of competing in the highest levels of competition.

A pyramid structure will be followed in 2020. The bottom of the pyramid will be the Campus Championship for amateur players, which will be followed by the PUBG Mobile Club Open and Pro League. These two stages will be at the country-level.

Top teams will advance to the Regional Pro League, which will be followed by the World League. This will ultimately lead to the PUBG Mobile World Championship 2020.

Screengrab via Tencent

The PUBG Mobile Pro League was already announced a month ago for Southeast Asia. Today, it was revealed that the 2020 SEA Pro League will cover Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia.

Two other Pro Leagues were unveiled as well by James Yang, director of PUBG Mobile global esports. These include the PUBG Mobile Americas Pro League and the South Asia Pro League.

Just like the PMCO, the World League will be divided into two splits in 2020. These will begin in May and October respectively. The registrations for the PMCO Spring Split 2020 will commence from January 2020.

The overall prize pool for PUBG Mobile Esports in 2020 will be over $5 million.