Tencent has banned 44 more teams from the PMCO Spring Split 2021

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 is beginning with its finals for different regions in the world. After intense group stages, the top 16 teams from each region will compete in the finals.
The PMCO has been criticized in the past for being rampant with hackers and cheaters. The spring split for this year was no exception. This year, however, Tencent seemed more vigilant in cracking down on these hackers. In a ruling today, the company announced that it has disqualified 44 teams for violating the competitive integrity and code of conduct.
Besides these, 13 teams were also disqualified last week from the group stages for different reasons.
This is the first time in the history of the PMCO that Tencent has publicly disclosed a list of teams that have been disqualified, along with the reason behind this. In past splits, this wasn’t the case which led to a lot of speculation in the community.
This transparency is something that players have been requesting for a long time. It seems that Tencent is finally listening to them.
Here are the 44 teams that have been disqualified from the PMCO Spring Split 2021. The teams which have qualified for the finals will be replaced by the next highest-ranking team.
Europe Wildcard
- DarkKnock: Usage of Third-Party Software
- Rozavlea: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- Master Esports: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- team masters: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
United Kingdom
- CYREX esports: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- Smokers Esports: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- V12: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- Syrax Esp: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- Fool Esports: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- UNI TEAM: Ringing/ Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- iKURD E-SPORTS: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- Optic Gaming: Ineligible player
- KURD MAN – Usage of Third-Party Software
United Arab Emirates
- Emaar: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- Aquareborn: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- EmiratesDxB: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- Team Shurta: Participating in Multiple Regions
- F16 Esports: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- Barcode Plch: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- MYS Gaming: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- Semper Victor: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- Team iQ: Ineligible player
France
- LDI PUNCH: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- OneDon: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- NCS ESPORTS: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
- Vforv: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- MASTERSxFR: Ineligible player
- SPACE FORCE: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- 4RQ Esports: Usage of Third-Party Software
North America
- TeamMvrk: Usage of Third-Party Software
- Kof5g: Not Meeting Residential Requirement
Turkey
- FLBV: Usage of Third-Party Software
- Lux Game Espor: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
CIS
- ROV ESPORTS: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- Cyber Cartel: Usage of Illegal Device (Tablet)
- TeamOpRaJpuT: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
Egypt
- Black Cloud: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- OldTeamEG: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
Iraq
- BFF ESPORTS: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- LAST DAY: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
- Logic up: Ineligible player
MENA Wildcard
- anonymuos: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement
Germany
- Flex esports: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
- Delta9: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement