Tencent has banned 44 more teams from the PMCO Spring Split 2021

Over 50 teams have been disqualified so far from the competition.

The PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 is beginning with its finals for different regions in the world. After intense group stages, the top 16 teams from each region will compete in the finals.

The PMCO has been criticized in the past for being rampant with hackers and cheaters. The spring split for this year was no exception. This year, however, Tencent seemed more vigilant in cracking down on these hackers. In a ruling today, the company announced that it has disqualified 44 teams for violating the competitive integrity and code of conduct.

Besides these, 13 teams were also disqualified last week from the group stages for different reasons.

This is the first time in the history of the PMCO that Tencent has publicly disclosed a list of teams that have been disqualified, along with the reason behind this. In past splits, this wasn’t the case which led to a lot of speculation in the community.

This transparency is something that players have been requesting for a long time. It seems that Tencent is finally listening to them.

Here are the 44 teams that have been disqualified from the PMCO Spring Split 2021. The teams which have qualified for the finals will be replaced by the next highest-ranking team.

Europe Wildcard

DarkKnock: Usage of Third-Party Software

Rozavlea: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Master Esports: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

team masters: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

United Kingdom

CYREX esports: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Smokers Esports: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

V12: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Syrax Esp: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Fool Esports: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

UNI TEAM: Ringing/ Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

iKURD E-SPORTS: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Optic Gaming: Ineligible player

KURD MAN – Usage of Third-Party Software

United Arab Emirates

Emaar: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Aquareborn: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

EmiratesDxB: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Team Shurta: Participating in Multiple Regions

F16 Esports: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Barcode Plch: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

MYS Gaming: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Semper Victor: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Team iQ: Ineligible player

France

LDI PUNCH: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

OneDon: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

NCS ESPORTS: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Vforv: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

MASTERSxFR: Ineligible player

SPACE FORCE: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

4RQ Esports: Usage of Third-Party Software

North America

TeamMvrk: Usage of Third-Party Software

Kof5g: Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Turkey

FLBV: Usage of Third-Party Software

Lux Game Espor: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

CIS

ROV ESPORTS: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Cyber Cartel: Usage of Illegal Device (Tablet)

TeamOpRaJpuT: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Egypt

Black Cloud: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

OldTeamEG: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Iraq

BFF ESPORTS: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

LAST DAY: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Logic up: Ineligible player

MENA Wildcard

anonymuos: Ringing/Not Meeting Residential Requirement

Germany

Flex esports: Bypassing of Anti-Cheat Software

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia