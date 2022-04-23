T1 qualify for Wild Rift Global Championship Icons 2022

T1 became the third team to qualify for the League of Legends: Wild Rift Global Championship Icons 2022 today. The team thrashed Team GP 3-0 in the third-place match of the Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK) to book a ticket to Madrid.

Both T1 and Team GP lost in the semifinals of the WCK playoffs last week against Rolster Y and Kwandgong Freecs, respectively. They faced off in a high-stakes third-place match today for the last Global Championship Icons spot.

With the victory, T1 join Rolster Y and Kwangdong Freecs as the Korean representatives in the Global Championship Icons. The winner of the WCK will get a spot in the main event, while the second and third-placed teams will qualify for the play-ins.

Related: Wild Rift esports lead explains decision to hold 2022 Global Championship Icons in the summer

While Rolster Y and Kwandong Freecs have already made it to the Global Championship Icons, they will be giving their all in the finals tomorrow for a spot in the main event. The loser of the finals will join T1 in the play-ins. Fans can tune into the competition on the Wild Rift esports YouTube channel.

The Wild Rift Global Championship Icons will take place from June 14 to July 9 in Madrid, Spain. Twenty-four teams from eight regional leagues around the world will be competing to crown the inaugural Wild Rift world champion.