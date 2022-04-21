Wild Rift Global Championship Icons is headed to Madrid, Spain

The first-ever world championship for League of Legends: Wild Rift, the Global Championship Icons 2022, will be held in Madrid, the WCK Instagram account revealed in a post today. Twenty-four teams from around the world will battle it out from June 14 to July 9 to crown the inaugural world champion.

The post also confirmed the slots distribution from each region into the Wild Rift Global Championship Icons. These are as follows:

Wild Rift League (WRL): Four teams

Wild Rift Champions SEA (WCS): Four teams

Wild Tour Brazil (WBR): Three teams

Wild Rift Open Latin America (WOL): Three teams

Wild Rift EMEA Championship (WEC): Three teams

Wild Rift Champions Korea (WCK): Three teams

Wild Rift North America Series (WNS): Two teams

Wild Rift Japan Cup (WJC): Two teams

The Global Championship Icons is divided into the play-ins and the main event. The winner of each of the eight leagues will qualify directly for the main event. The remaining 16 teams will battle it out in the play-ins to advance to the main event.

Riot hasn’t revealed the exact format for the Global Championship Icons yet. It previously said that the main event will feature a group stage, knockouts, and the grand finals.

The Global Championship Icons will mark the end of the first official season of Wild Rift esports. This isn’t the first global competition for the MOBA title, though. Last year, Riot organized the Horizon Cup in Singapore with a $500,000 prize pool. Wild Rift esports’ lead, Leo Faria, had explained then that the Horizon Cup wasn’t the first world championship for the game, but was the “kick-off tournament” to launch Wild Rift globally.