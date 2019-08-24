Streamers are being hit with copyright strikes for streaming StarLadder Berlin Major

Tournament hosts StarLadder are striking the channels of top Twitch streamers with copyright claims for streaming the matches using the built-in GOTV client.

Mythic player and streamer Erik “fl0m” Flom was on the receiving end of a copyright strike after using the GOTV client to watch the StarLadder Berlin Major with his audience. He has received his first ban on Twitch after StarLadder issued a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown on his stream, according to fl0m.

fl0m on Twitter So to clarify @StarLadderCSGO just DMCA’d me for streaming the gotv. I had casters muted and my sponsors hidden. I cant confirm 100% this next part but I believe starladder has now exclusive rights to the major and I need permission from them to be able to stream the major.

Fl0m continued by claiming that neither Twitch nor StarLadder directly told him to turn off his stream or stop streaming from the GOTV client. Viewers of the StarLadder Berlin Major can use the built-in client to watch every game as it happens. Fl0m and many others are using GOTV to stream the Major since they cannot simply re-broadcast the main StarLadder stream.

fl0m on Twitter Talked with @StarLadderCSGO my ban/dmca “should” be lifted “soon”. I will say this they were not rude in anyway but the shit they are claiming means its time to have a real discussion about this shit. let you all know when the ban is lifted.

Likewise, journalist Richard Lewis has been utilizing the GOTV client to host his “No Majors Club” show, where he brings guests to speak to during the Major. He received a message to turn off his stream otherwise he will be copyright struck.

Starladder threatens to copyright strike the no majors club Clip of RichardLewisReports Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by Llamus

“Dude no way that’s right, we’re streaming GOTV, if they want to file a copyright strike let them do it,” Lewis claimed.

These streamers are not using any form of StarLadder content, advertisements, or intellectual property. However, the official rules of the StarLadder Berlin Major state that all broadcast rights of the StarLadder Major are owned by the tournament organizer, including GOTV. Personal broadcasts are also prohibited without the approval of StarLadder.

Update Aug. 24 6:11pm CT: After discussions with members of staff at StarLadder, fl0m is expected to be unbanned “soon,” although the exact date was not clarified.