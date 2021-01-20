Star Guardian skins are coming to Wild Rift

Although League of Legends: Wild Rift’s Yordle Expedition event is still ongoing, the mobile MOBA seems to have set its sights on the First Star.

Wild Rift’s social media teased the addition of the Star Guardian skin line today. Lulu, who was added into the game less than two weeks ago through Wild Rift‘s Yordle Expedition event, will already be getting a shiny new makeover. She’s joined by Jinx, Janna, Ezreal, Lux, and their magical familiars.

The stars are calling. pic.twitter.com/izuaRwTUZ6 — League of Legends: Wild Rift (@wildrift) January 20, 2021

Sharp-eyed fans might notice that Poppy, who was a part of the original lineup, is missing, with Ezreal taking her place. Considering Riot’s recent track record, it’s possible that both the champion and skin will make their way into Wild Rift as part of a potential Star Guardians event.

The Yordle Expedition event began on Jan. 9 and is set to end on Jan. 29. It’s likely that magical forces will start to sweep away Wild Rift fans soon after, so buckle in and get your best transformation poses ready.

