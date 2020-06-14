Soul MortaL on PMPL performance: “This fall is the harshest among all”

After failing to qualify for an international PUBG Mobile esports event for the first time since the team’s inception in late 2018, Team Soul’s Naman “MortaL” Mathur posted a heartfelt message for his fans on his Instagram account.

“The inevitable downfall is where we have landed today,” the player said. Team Soul failed to qualify for the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) East after placing 13th in the PMPL South Asia season one finals, which ended today.

Related: Celtz win PMPL South Asia season one finals

Team Soul is the most decorated Indian PUBG Mobile team. While the team has had limited success in international tournaments, it has completely dominated locally. Soul won the PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2019 and the spring split of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) India 2019. In the fall split finals of the PMCO 2019, the team placed second.

In 2020, however, the team couldn’t replicate the same success. In the PMPL South Asia league stage, Soul placed eighth. The team did manage to pick up four chicken dinners but couldn’t maintain consistency throughout the league.

In the finals of the PMPL, Soul slipped even further coming in 13th place out of 16 teams. The team failed to pick up a single victory in 15 matches.

“This fall is the harshest among all because we have ended falling, with no room to move ahead in this battlefield,” MortaL said.

Team Soul will now likely have to compete in the fall split of the PMCO to make it to the Pro League. MortaL expressed confidence in the future, however. “This was the first and last time we have disappointed you in the big picture,” he said. “There’s no way I’ll be backing out from this war, Team SouL will continue with all their will into the battlefield.”