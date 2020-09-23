Scores and standings for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas season two is happening from Sept. 22 to Oct. 25. The 24 teams are competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and three spots in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.
The PMPL Americas is split into two stages: the regular season and the finals. The regular season will be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 16, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the finals.
Here are the results for the regular season of the PMPL Americas season two.
Overall standings
These are the overall standings of the PMPL Americas 2020 after five matches. A total of 78 matches will be played in the regular season.
|Team
|Matches
|Place points
|Kills
|Total points
|WWCD
|1.
|Ace 1
|Four
|33
|33
|66
|One
|2.
|Meta Gaming
|Three
|28
|19
|47
|Zero
|3.
|B4 Esports
|Three
|22
|19
|41
|One
|4.
|INTZ
|Four
|26
|14
|40
|One
|5.
|Team Queso
|Three
|16
|18
|34
|One
|6.
|Tempo Storm
|Four
|17
|15
|32
|One
|7.
|Tribe Gaming
|Four
|17
|15
|32
|One
|8.
|G25 Gaming
|Four
|16
|14
|30
|Zero
|9.
|XSET
|Three
|22
|Eight
|30
|Zero
|10.
|The Unnamed
|Three
|14
|13
|27
|Zero
|11.
|Wildcard Gaming
|Three
|11
|13
|24
|Zero
|12.
|Pittsburgh Knights
|Three
|16
|Seven
|23
|Zero
|13.
|Cloud9
|Four
|16
|Six
|22
|Zero
|14.
|Helping Quit Addiction
|Three
|11
|Seven
|18
|Zero
|15.
|Execute
|Three
|12
|Five
|17
|Zero
|16.
|Klaze Esports
|Four
|Six
|Nine
|15
|Zero
|17.
|Nova Esports
|Three
|11
|Four
|15
|Zero
|18.
|Influence Rage
|Four
|Four
|Nine
|13
|Zero
|19.
|19 Esports
|Three
|Five
|Eight
|13
|Zero
|20.
|Loops Esports
|Three
|Three
|Nine
|12
|Zero
|21.
|Defeaters
|Three
|Six
|Five
|11
|Zero
|22.
|BDM Esports
|Three
|Zero
|Eight
|Eight
|Zero
|23.
|Alpha7 Esports
|Three
|Three
|Four
|Seven
|Zero
Scoreboard per match
Day one
Match five – Erangel (Groups B and C)
Match four – Miramar (Groups A and B)
Match three – Sanhok (Groups A and C)
Match two – Vikendi (Groups B and C)
Match one – Erangel (Groups A and B)
This article will be updated as scores are finalized.