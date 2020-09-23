Scores and standings for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2

The top 16 teams from the regular season will advance to the finals.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas season two is happening from Sept. 22 to Oct. 25. The 24 teams are competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and three spots in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.

The PMPL Americas is split into two stages: the regular season and the finals. The regular season will be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 16, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the finals.

Here are the results for the regular season of the PMPL Americas season two.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings of the PMPL Americas 2020 after five matches. A total of 78 matches will be played in the regular season.

TeamMatchesPlace pointsKillsTotal pointsWWCD
1.Ace 1Four333366One
2.Meta GamingThree281947Zero
3.B4 EsportsThree221941One
4.INTZFour261440One
5.Team QuesoThree161834One
6.Tempo StormFour171532One
7.Tribe GamingFour171532One
8.G25 GamingFour161430Zero
9.XSETThree22Eight30Zero
10.The UnnamedThree141327Zero
11.Wildcard GamingThree111324Zero
12.Pittsburgh KnightsThree16Seven23Zero
13.Cloud9Four16Six22Zero
14.Helping Quit AddictionThree11Seven18Zero
15.ExecuteThree12Five17Zero
16.Klaze EsportsFourSixNine15Zero
17.Nova EsportsThree11Four15Zero
18.Influence RageFourFourNine13Zero
19.19 EsportsThreeFiveEight13Zero
20.Loops EsportsThreeThreeNine12Zero
21.DefeatersThreeSixFive11Zero
22.BDM EsportsThreeZeroEightEightZero
23.Alpha7 EsportsThreeThreeFourSevenZero
24.Alpha 7 EsportsThreeThreeThreeSixZero

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B and C)

Screengrab via Tencent
Match four – Miramar (Groups A and B)

Screengrab via Tencent
Match three – Sanhok (Groups A and C)

Screengrab via Tencent
Match two – Vikendi (Groups B and C)

Screengrab via Tencent
Match one – Erangel (Groups A and B)

Screengrab via Tencent
This article will be updated as scores are finalized.