Scores and standings for the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas season two is happening from Sept. 22 to Oct. 25. The 24 teams are competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and three spots in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.

The PMPL Americas is split into two stages: the regular season and the finals. The regular season will be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 16, with the top 16 teams qualifying for the finals.

Here are the results for the regular season of the PMPL Americas season two.

Overall standings

These are the overall standings of the PMPL Americas 2020 after five matches. A total of 78 matches will be played in the regular season.

Team Matches Place points Kills Total points WWCD 1. Ace 1 Four 33 33 66 One 2. Meta Gaming Three 28 19 47 Zero 3. B4 Esports Three 22 19 41 One 4. INTZ Four 26 14 40 One 5. Team Queso Three 16 18 34 One 6. Tempo Storm Four 17 15 32 One 7. Tribe Gaming Four 17 15 32 One 8. G25 Gaming Four 16 14 30 Zero 9. XSET Three 22 Eight 30 Zero 10. The Unnamed Three 14 13 27 Zero 11. Wildcard Gaming Three 11 13 24 Zero 12. Pittsburgh Knights Three 16 Seven 23 Zero 13. Cloud9 Four 16 Six 22 Zero 14. Helping Quit Addiction Three 11 Seven 18 Zero 15. Execute Three 12 Five 17 Zero 16. Klaze Esports Four Six Nine 15 Zero 17. Nova Esports Three 11 Four 15 Zero 18. Influence Rage Four Four Nine 13 Zero 19. 19 Esports Three Five Eight 13 Zero 20. Loops Esports Three Three Nine 12 Zero 21. Defeaters Three Six Five 11 Zero 22. BDM Esports Three Zero Eight Eight Zero 23. Alpha7 Esports Three Three Four Seven Zero 24. Alpha 7 Esports Three Three Three Six Zero

Scoreboard per match

Day one

Match five – Erangel (Groups B and C)

Match four – Miramar (Groups A and B)

Match three – Sanhok (Groups A and C)

Match two – Vikendi (Groups B and C)

Match one – Erangel (Groups A and B)

This article will be updated as scores are finalized.