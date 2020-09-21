How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2

The teams are competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas season two will be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 25. Twenty-four teams from North and South America will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and the three available slots for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.

The PMGC is being formed after combining the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and World Championship (PMWC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a $2 million prize pool with top teams from around the world, including China, participating.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL Americas season two.

Schedule

The league has been divided into two stages, the regular season and the finals, according to Liquipedia.

The regular season will happen from Sept. 22 to Oct. 16.

The top 16 teams of the regular season will qualify for the PMPL Americas season two finals from Oct. 22 to 25.

Format

The 24 teams will be split into three groups of eight teams each in the regular season.

In the regular season, the teams will play 20 matches per week except for the last week when only 12 matches will take place, according to Liquipedia.

Twenty matches will be played in the finals.

Teams

The top 12 teams from the previous season have been directly invited. The top four teams from the fall split PMCO North America, Brazil, and LATAM each have also qualified.

Invited

Loops Esports

Nova Esports (previously XQ Gaming)

B4 Esports

Cloud9

Wildcard Gaming

Team Queso

Tempo Storm

Pittsburgh Knights

Tribe Gaming

Omen Elite

Cream Real Betis

Team Carreta Furacão

PMCO North America

Execute

Defeaters

Quest

The Unnamed

PMCO Brazil

Ace1

Brazilian Rampage

Influence Rage

BOM Esports

PMCO LATAM

Team SOG

Mezexis

Klaze Esport

Meta Gaming

Points distribution

Image via Tencent

Stream

All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and Facebook Gaming channels, as well as the PUBG Mobile Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 6pm CT.