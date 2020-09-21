How to watch the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas season 2

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas season two will be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 25. Twenty-four teams from North and South America will be competing for a share of the $200,000 prize pool and the three available slots for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) season zero.
The PMGC is being formed after combining the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL) and World Championship (PMWC) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has a $2 million prize pool with top teams from around the world, including China, participating.
Here’s everything you need to know about the PMPL Americas season two.
Schedule
- The league has been divided into two stages, the regular season and the finals, according to Liquipedia.
- The regular season will happen from Sept. 22 to Oct. 16.
- The top 16 teams of the regular season will qualify for the PMPL Americas season two finals from Oct. 22 to 25.
Format
- The 24 teams will be split into three groups of eight teams each in the regular season.
- In the regular season, the teams will play 20 matches per week except for the last week when only 12 matches will take place, according to Liquipedia.
- Twenty matches will be played in the finals.
Teams
The top 12 teams from the previous season have been directly invited. The top four teams from the fall split PMCO North America, Brazil, and LATAM each have also qualified.
Invited
- Loops Esports
- Nova Esports (previously XQ Gaming)
- B4 Esports
- Cloud9
- Wildcard Gaming
- Team Queso
- Tempo Storm
- Pittsburgh Knights
- Tribe Gaming
- Omen Elite
- Cream Real Betis
- Team Carreta Furacão
PMCO North America
- Execute
- Defeaters
- Quest
- The Unnamed
PMCO Brazil
- Ace1
- Brazilian Rampage
- Influence Rage
- BOM Esports
PMCO LATAM
- Team SOG
- Mezexis
- Klaze Esport
- Meta Gaming
Points distribution
Stream
All matches will be streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube and Facebook Gaming channels, as well as the PUBG Mobile Twitch channel. The stream will begin at 6pm CT.