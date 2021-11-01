RiotX Arcane event brings Jayce and Caitlyn to Wild Rift, free Jinx and Vi skins, and more

The event will expand each week as the series develops.

To celebrate the release of Arcane, the highly anticipated Netflix animated series inspired by the League of Legends universe, Riot is delivering a month-long experience to players throughout its games, including Wild Rift.

RiotX Arcane, which starts today and leads into a “super weekend” of events that features the Worlds 2021 finals and the premiere of Arcane, will look to blend the world of gaming, competition, and entertainment.

On Nov. 6, when the first episode of Arcane is released on Netflix, Riot will launch Arcane-themed features and updates throughout its games, which will expand each week as the series develops.

For Wild Rift, players can look forward to an in-game event inspired by the series, free Arcane Jinx and Vi skins that will be available through daily login rewards, and two long-awaited champions: Jayce and Caitlyn.

There will also be themed weeks in Guild vs. Guild that will include Jinx and Vi, offering exclusive rewards while showcasing Piltover’s most iconic rivalries.

Fans who tune into the RiotX Arcane global premiere on Nov. 6 will also receive A Single Tear emote in Wild Rift, an Arcane capsule in League of Legends, a Fishbones gun buddy in VALORANT, a Gizmos and Gadgets Little Legends egg in Teamfight Tactics, and a Jayce emote in Legends of Runerterra.

Rewards will go live on Nov. 7, with additional rewards becoming available at the later date of Nov. 15. Prime Gaming rewards will be up for grabs from Nov. 1 to 30.

“To create an experience around the launch of Arcane, we started with our games, the origin of the IP,” said Sarah Schutz, head of Riot Experience (XP). “We hope we’ve created an event that encourages players to celebrate Arcane in their own unique and meaningful ways, as a global community, in and around the games they love.”

The World of RiotX Arcane event hub, a digital event companion for players to explore alongside the series, is now available.