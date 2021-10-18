Arcane, League’s upcoming animated Netflix series, will be available to co-stream on Twitch, includes drops

Arcane, the hotly anticipated animated series inspired by League of Legends, will be available to co-stream exclusively on Twitch, Riot Games revealed today.

Content creators on the streaming platform will be free to broadcast themselves watching and reacting to the first episode of the series, which will be released on Netflix on Nov. 6 at 6pm CT.

The series will launch on Netflix immediately after the finals of this year’s League World Championship, which is due to take place in the Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena in Reykjavík, Iceland.

Fans who tune in to Arcane co-streams will be handsomely rewarded with exclusive in-game items for Riot titles, including League, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics.

A second broadcast of the first episode of Arcane will be shown on Twitch at the later date and time of Nov. 7 at 4am CT.

As well as the first episode of the series, fans can tune in to Arcane’s global premiere event, which will be hosted at Riot’s headquarters in Los Angeles. The event will feature an “innovate red carpet” for the media, streamers, and influencers representing over 30 countries from around the world.

Arcane, a co-production between Riot and Netflix, and animated by Fortiche Production, will be split into three acts, each containing three episodes that will run for roughly 40 minutes. The series will explore the balance between the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underground of Zaun.

“When designing the event, we wanted to blend traditional entertainment with innovative, digital-first approaches that increase access for players around the world, creating something new for people to enjoy together,” said Brandon Miao, cross-production experiences and partnerships lead at Riot.

