Riot reveals 2021 Pride Month rewards

Riot Games introduced its latest in-game cosmetic rewards to celebrate Pride Month in a media press event earlier today. The new items will be available starting May 17 through the end of June.

David Higdon, the global head of esports communications at Riot, revealed the new cosmetic items during the media event.

“Inclusive games mean a better experience for everyone, and while we can’t march in person this year, we can certainly celebrate in-game,” Higdon said.

Screenshot via Riot Games

New items will be available in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, League of Legends Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and VALORANT. Each item or cosmetic celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and allows players to show their support.

This isn’t the first time Riot has introduced cosmetic items in celebration of Pride Month, though. Last year, it introduced a poro-themed line of merchandise. It’s also partnered with a nonprofit organization called It Gets Better to create events during Pride Month every year since 2017.

This year, Riot has expanded its Pride Month support to all of its games. VALORANT, one of the newest games from Riot, will feature a Pride player card with a rainbow running through the VALORANT symbol.

Most of the new cosmetics feature the iconic rainbow-themed color scheme and add a unique aesthetic to each game. It’s unclear how much the items will cost, but Riot will reveal more information about them on May 17 in a blog post.

