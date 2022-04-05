Riot partners with Verizon for Wild Rift esports in North America

The wireless provider will act as the founding partner for Wild Rift esports in NA.

Riot Games announced yesterday it is entering into a multi-year partnership with wireless provider Verizon as the founding partner for League of Legends: Wild Rift esports in North America.

Riot NA and Verizon have been long-term partners with its other titles like VALORANT and League of Legends. As part of this Wild Rift partnership, Verizon will create unique promotions and fan experiences for Wild Rift esports in the region. In return, the wireless provider will be integrated across promotional spots and broadcast segments for Wild Rift competitions in North America.

Riot and its esports partner Wisdom Gaming recently announced the Wild Rift North America Series (WNS) Championship will be held as a LAN event at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota from April 29 to May 1. The WNS is the top level of the competitive Wild Rift region and will send teams to the Global Championship Icons, which will be the first world championship for the mobile MOBA title.

Riot also announced Coca-Cola as a worldwide founding partner for Wild Rift esports last month. The beverage brand will collaborate on a global level, though, while Verizon’s partnership only extends to North America.